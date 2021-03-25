Britney Spears asks judge to end her father’s control over her personal life





BritneySpears’ attorney has officially asked a judge to permanently remove his father from his role of overseeing his personal affairs. The pop star’s life has been controlled by court-ordered trusteeship since 2008 after her public collapse. Her father, Jamie Spears, controlled both the singer’s financial and personal affairs before stepping down from the latter role in September 2019 for health reasons. Jodi Montgomery, a care professional, replaced him on a temporary basis. At the last guardianship hearing for Spears, 39, his attorney Samuel D Ingham III told a Los Angeles judge he would file a motion to make the appointment permanent. The documents have now been filed and obtained by the PA news agency. In addition to asking that Montgomery be made permanent, Spears asked his father to step down from his role of overseeing his personal life. The legal documents also indicate that Spears reserves the right to possibly request the termination of the guardianship. The newspapers say: “The petitioner expressly reserves the right to request the termination of this guardianship under Article 1861 of the Homologation Code. “Nothing in the current petition will be deemed to constitute a waiver of this right.” The documents reveal Montgomery’s day-to-day duties as a conservator. They include the power to “restrain and limit” visitors – other than Ingham – to Spears, the ability to retain “guards and security guards” for the singer, and powers to prosecute civil harassment orders at Spears. name of the star. Montgomery will also be able to talk to medical professionals about Spears and access his medical records. Jamie Spears, 68, remains co-curator of her daughter’s finances, despite previous calls for him to be removed from office. He oversees his estate estimated at $ 60 million ($ 43.8 million) alongside private wealth management firm Bessemer Trust. Spears’ attorney had previously told the court that she was afraid of her father and would not return to the stage as long as he remained in control of her life. His life and career returned to the headlines following the release last month of the acclaimed documentary, FramingBritneySpears. The next hearing in the case is expected to take place next month.







