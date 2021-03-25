Mumbai court summons Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ libel case

Mumbai’s Mazgaon Court summoned Gangubai Kathiawadi filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actor Alia Bhatt and his two writers over a criminal libel case.

They were invited to appear in court on May 21, at the request of Babu Rawji Shah who claims to be the adopted son of Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The 74-year-old said in his plea that the film tarnishes Gangubais’s image.

It comes more than a month after a civil court in Mumbai dismissed a lawsuit from Shah, seeking to stop promoting the film by name.

Shah also made an accused in his trial the authors of a 2011 book The Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film is based on a chapter in the book and is a biographical account of the life of Kathiawadi, who ran a brothel in Kamathipura.

He had requested that the authors S Hussain Zaida and Jane Borges of the novel also refrain from publishing or granting third-party rights to the book.

He said in his lawsuit that the film and the chapter in the book defamed his mother’s image and violated the constitutionally guaranteed right to privacy. Moreover, the film is only made to make money and has his family’s reputation on the line. He wanted the authors to apologize, publish them in major publications and return the profits made by selling the book. . He further stated that his mother was a social activist in the red light zone and had fought for women’s rights there.

The defendants had argued that the lawsuit was barred by statute of limitations because the novel was published in 2011 and the lawsuit was not filed until December 2020. They had also disputed that he was Kathiawadi’s adopted son. Alia Bhatts’ lawyers had argued that she was only an artist and had no role in the production.

Bhansali is co-producing the film with producer Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited. The film will be released in theaters nationwide on July 30.