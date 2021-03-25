Simon McCoy: BBC reader’s most memorable and hilarious moments as he retires after 18





News Iconic BBC newsreader Simon McCoy has confirmed he is leaving the company after nearly 18 years. Thursday March 25, 2021, 12:30 p.m. < class=""> “/> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%;"/> Viewers saw Simon McCoy holding a packet of A4 paper instead of a tablet while reporting on BBC One. Image: BBC The 59-year-old, who became a viral sensation in 2013 when he went on air with a refill of A4 paper instead of a tablet, confirmed the news on social media after a colleague wished him good luck during his last week. Posting on Twitter, BBC Director Niall Jackson wrote: If you think he’s a handful onscreen, imagine what he likes? I only had to deal on the floor for 4 years of her 17+ @BBCNews so it was nice to do her last week. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise Instantly makes it easier to deal with the most dreadful days of the news. May the road rise to meet you … McCoy responded by saying: Thanks Niall, I will miss you. He then confirmed to a follower that Thursday would be his last day on BBC News. Born in London, McCoy first joined the BBC in 2004 and took over the morning slot on BBC News the following year alongside Kate Silverton. He became the main presenter of BBC News at One. During his long stay at the Beeb, McCoy’s tongue-in-cheek humor and unique take on some reporting grabbed the headlines. While reporting on Prince William and Kate Middleton revealing the due date of their third child, he raised a few eyebrows with his lack of enthusiasm. He said at the time: Now, knowing that they announced that she was pregnant in September and that it was thought that she was about two or three months pregnant, I don’t know how many new c ‘is really. Most famously, images of McCoy went viral when he accidentally picked up a refill of A4 printer paper instead of his live iPad. Unable to exchange items, he presented a report on the drunken tanks with a completely straight face. A BBC spokesperson said at the time: This morning, as Simon McCoy prepared to present this story, instead of picking up his tablet to hold it while he went through the air, he took by mistake a ream of paper that was next to it. . Then there was the moment when McCoy put the nation in trouble with his witty response to a Boris Johnson clip talking about bus making and painting in his spare time. “I wonder what he wrote on the side,” he joked, during a search of the Prime Minister. In 2017, he could not hide his lack of interest by delivering an impassive report on the dog surfing world championships. Looking absolutely unimpressed, he said: Now you watch BBC News, just keep in mind that it is August. It doesn’t look like a walk in the park, dog owners and their pets in California hit the waves at the second annual World Dog Surfing Championship. Last year, McCoy appeared to be asleep when the camera cut to allow him to read local news during a bulletin. A message from the editor: Thank you for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, because the change in consumption habits induced by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

