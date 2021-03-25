Falcon & Winter Soldier used an ongoing MCU continuity trick

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier brings back WHiH World News, allowing for a clearer and stronger continuity in the MCU. Marvel Studios moves forward after the Infinity Saga with Phase 4; following WandaVision, the franchise adopts a more grounded narrative in the series directed by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. Six episodes long, it will not only deal with the respective stories of Sam and Bucky, but it will also explore what the world looks like in the wake of the Blip and its eventual overthrow.

Located just a few months after the events of Avengers: Endgame, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier picks up with its titular characters on their separate paths. Sam is now taking gigs with the Air Force, while also dealing with his family’s financial situation in Louisiana. He also officially donated Captain America’s shield and mantle when he turned the weapon over to the government, supposedly only for display. Meanwhile, Bucky continues his rehab by undergoing therapy and righting all the wrongs he has done as a Winter Soldier. However, the premiere titled “New World Order” ends with the reveal that John Walker is now the new Captain America, something that will presumably bring Sam and Bucky together.

While the main objective of The Falcon and the Winter SoldierThe end of Episode 1 is the start of the new Star-Spangled Avenger, the way Sam learns that includes an MCU Easter Egg. As the introductory ceremony takes place in Washington, he learns about it through a broadcast from WHiH World News, the MCU’s fictional news network. The broadcasting station has been part of the franchise since Phase 1, but its universe history reveals that it has been in service since the 1990s. Christine Everhart, the Vanity Fair reporter who confronted Tony Stark about the activities of Stark Industries’ war profit in Iron Man has since joined the organization, hosting WHiH World News, a cross-media online program that began in 2015 as part of Marvel Studios’ marketing campaign for The ant Man. It covered a wide range of topics after its inception, including the Lagos Incident, the publication of the Sokovia Accords in Captain America: Civil War and more recently, the consequences of Blip in WandaVision.

Seeing WHiH World News highlights Marvel Studios’ commitment to worldbuilding, as bringing it back regularly makes for a more immersive franchise that feels real and fully fleshed out. What’s interesting about the network, however, is that it doesn’t just cover events from the MCU itself. Over the years, he’s also touched on events from Marvel fringe shows, especially Marvel. Agents of SHIELD and projects from the Netflix / Marvel universe such as Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke cage, and Iron fist; it even had a function on the ephemeral Inhuman. Given that Marvel Studios tends to ignore any other projects that are not made by their creative teams, it’s curious how they explain the existence of WHiH World News in these separate shows. Maybe all of this could be attributed to the multiverse, something the MCU will fully tackle in Phase 4 through projects like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Promised to have a more timely story, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will explore the relationship between race and the Captain America mantle in the MCU, and outlets like WHiH World News can play a big role in how the story of the series unfolds. Based on what is known about Walker so far, he functions as a government mascot; the success or failure of his stint as a Star-Spangled Avenger will come down to public perception. Given that, it will be interesting how WHiH World News covers its time as a hero, assuming the network will continue to appear on the show after its recent appearance.

