Why the MonsterVerse must have a Godzilla vs Kong winner

Based on the direction the MonsterVerse is going Godzilla vs. Kong, one of the two gaining a victory over the other seems inevitable. King Kong vs. Godzillas the end favored the King of Skull Island but left room for debate. Godzilla vs. Kong, on the other hand, is about to pick a clear winner. While Godzilla and Kong are easily the most popular of all the giant monsters in movie history, this will only be their second battle, which is one of the reasons there is still a lot of talk about who is. the best.

Kong apparently won the first time around, but it’s a result that Godzilla fans didn’t easily accept. The King of the Monsters, whose reputation has grown a lot since they first met in 1962, will have another chance against Kong in their long-awaited MonsterVerse rematch. Similar to the original, it looks like Kong will be the hero humans depend on to save them from a rampaging Godzilla.

Godzilla vs. Kong Director Adam Wingard has stated that this time around fans will have no reason to argue over who wins after the fight and based on what has been shown in the trailers that appears to be the case. . Rebecca Halls Ilene Andrews comments in the movie that Kong does not bow to anyone, which means he won’t accept Godzilla as an alpha. The alternative is just as unlikely, given that Godzilla is King of the Monsters. Scylla, Methuselah, Rodan, Behemoth, and the third MUTO might have been willing to bow to Godzilla, but it would be out of character for him to do the same with another Titan.

Another character mentions in Godzilla vs. Kong images that it won’t end until one of them submits, and it’s hard to imagine that being the case. Since surrender is out of the question for both ancestral enemies, the only way to end their conflict is for one of them to be completely defeated or killed. If that were to happen, Godzilla, Kong, the humans, and all of the remaining Titans would know who the alpha is. As for the loser, he will either have to reluctantly accept the loss and return home, or plan a rematch once he recovers from his injuries. Otherwise, death could be on the horizon for one of the Godzilla vs. Kongs titular monsters.

Their fight was ultimately presumed as a team, with Mechagodzilla’s leaks and teasing being the strongest evidence for this theory. Many believe that a team is a way for the fight to end with both monsters alive, but it could be that their alliance against Mechagodzilla (or another MonsterVerse Titan) only comes after a winner has already been determined. Otherwise, an inconclusive battle could cause one or both of the Titans to resume their fight. And with Godzilla vs. Kong marketing focused on we will fall slogan, it is becoming more and more obvious that there is no room for two alphas in the MonsterVerse.

