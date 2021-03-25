Snyder Cut Beat The Flash Movie’s Biggest Outlets





The Flash 2022 movie promises to add new elements to the DCEU canon, but has in some ways been beaten by the Snyder Cut of Justice League.

The 2022 Sparkle The film promises to add new elements to the DCEU canon, but was in some ways beaten by Snyder’s shot of Justice League. While DC Films and Warner Bros. currently have many projects in the development or production stages, the arrival of Justice League by Zack Snyder has profoundly changed the DCEU landscape, whether studio executives like it or not. Warner Bros. continues to insist that they are done with Snyder’s DC movie vision, but when you consider the overwhelmingly positive reception of Snyder Cut, it’s a bit of a mystery as to why. While it is true that they have already progressed with several DCEU movies that deal with the Joss Whedon cut Justice League As a canon, it would be far from impossible to upgrade Snyder’s version in the continuity going forward. Yet apparently Warner Bros. is not at all prepared to do so. Snyder or not, there are still several DC cinematic tales on the horizon, including The suicide squad, The batman, Aquaman 2, Shazam! Fury of the gods, Black adam, and of course, Flash. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: The Flash’s Time Travel Explains Why He’s Snyder Cut’s Most Changed Hero Flash seeks to evolve the DCEU world by bringing new concepts from the DC Comics lore into the mix, as well as folding dimensions by featuring multiple versions of the same character. As cool as it sounds, it turns out that the Snyder Cut from Justice League together FlashThe forward movement is much better than the theatrical version and in some ways won it a bit. Justice League: Snyder Cut beats Flash movie’s biggest selling points The biggest talking point regarding the immediate future of the MCU and DCEU is the introduction of the concept of a multiverse. Marvel and DC comic book stories have used the multiverse for decades, and being part of their cinematic canons introduces an almost endless well of new possibilities. Flash The film was meant to serve as a fitting introduction to the multiverse for DCEU fans, but the Snyder Cut decided to do so instead. Steppenwolf tells DeSaad directly that Darkseid is researching the anti-life equation because it is “the key to controlling all life and will throughout the multiverse“Darkseid himself said later”I turned 10,000 worlds to dust in search of Anti-Life. “ Another great thing should be correctly entered in the DCEU with Flash 2022 is the use of time travel, but again, Justice League by Zack Snyder already use it. While Batman v superman showed the Flash’s time travel after the Knightmare sequence very briefly, it was just a little aside in a much bigger story. In Justice League, The Flash manages to save the world by running so fast that it goes back in time to when the Mother Boxes came together and all was lost. It’s gonna be hard for Flash film to overcome these challenges of time travel. More: How The Snyder Cut Fixes Justice League’s Batman Zack Snyder says Justice League ‘still isn’t enough movie’ for his Superman story

