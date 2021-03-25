Doctor Strange’s crudest story could never appear in the MCU





Doctor Strange has had some brutal, psychedelic adventures, but nothing was grosser than his fight against Dormammu in Ultimatum.

Doctor Strange is no stranger (pun intended) to the dark and twisted adventures that featured some of the strangest, crudest, and psychedelic moments in Marvel Comics history. However, how the Sorcerer Supreme meets his end in the much-maligned Ultimatum The storyline was so disgusting that there’s almost a 100% chance that the Marvel Cinematic Universe would never consider adapting it to the big screen. One of Marvel’s most controversial storylines was 2009Ultimatum. Widely regarded as one of the worst comics of all time, the story Jeph Loeb wrote was often disturbing without really having anything to say, while also being full of edgy and violent moments that weren’t included for nothing more. than a shock value. Sadly famous, the the script featured disgusting scenes like Blob eating the Wasp, Giant-Man eating the Blob’s head, and Magneto brutally killing Professor X while completely destroying Manhattan (and murdering millions of innocent people, including a number of heroes). Perhaps the grossest moment in the entire miniseries was the fate of Doctor Strange, who met his end nauseatingly. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Doctor Strange 2 Must Make Sorcerer Supreme A True Avenger In Ultimatum # 4, Hulk levels the Sanctum Santorum, which leads to the release of Dormammu, who breaks through the walls of the Dark Dimension. The villain traps and takes the power of the Human Torch and is confronted by Strange – who arrogantly thinks he can take down his longtime opponent with ease. However, things don’t go as planned as Dormmamu calls him a “sheep dressed as a wolf …” while wrapping him in his own belt. Dormammu ties the belt so tightly around Doctor Strange that his face turns red and his head explodes under the pressure. The the scene is extremely messed up. Strange’s death is so disgusting and crass it feels like it belongs toThe boys, not in the pages of Marvel Comics. In this case, Strange’s head jumping like a balloon was another moment in theUltimatumstoryline that resembled Loeb’s attempt to shock audiences with the death of an Avenger in an extremely disturbing way. It is highly unlikely that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will ever touch on a major history ofUltimatum,like it’s a low point for comics,even as they take Doctor Strange’s stories in a darker direction on the big screen. The MCU has already done a great Doctor Strange / Dormmamu scene in Dark Dimension, so even if they wanted to adapt the gruesome storyline, which is extremely questionable, it would feel somewhat redundant. Ultimatum represented a low point for many characters and Marvel Comics as a whole, with Doctor Strange’s death being needlessly rude to be rude. Like most UltimatumStrange’s disappearance was disgusting and best left in the past. Next: The ‘Inverted’ Spider-Man Is Still One Of Marvel’s Crudest Stories Why the Hulk’s devastating defeat could change his powers forever

