Bono, Penelope Cruz, David Oyelowo and Kumail Nanjiani lend their voices to pro-vaccine animated series ‘Pandemica’





Patrick Adams, Samuel Arnold, Connie Britton, Meg Donnelly, Danai Gurira, Nick Kroll, Laura Marano, Phoebe Robinson, Michael Sheen, Wanda Sykes and Calum Worthy complete the vocal cast of ‘Pandemica’.

The ONE Campaign, Bono’s co-founding organization for global health and poverty alleviation, has launched an animated series called Pandemic which aims to raise awareness of the importance of vaccines in ending the COVID-19 pandemic. The story unfolds like a pandemic purgatory whose characters don’t know how long they will stay there.Pandemic features the vocal talents of (in alphabetical order) Patrick Adams, Samuel Arnold, Bono, Connie Britton, Penlope Cruz, Meg Donnelly, Danai Gurira, Nick Kroll, Laura Marano, Kumail Nanjiani, David Oyelowo, Phoebe Robinson, Michael Sheen, Wanda Sykes and Calum Worthy. ONE Campaign social media rollout, the series comes in the middle many reports citing the inequity of vaccine distribution around the world. Speak New York Times, rich countries have accumulated vaccines, buying or reserving in some cases more than enough doses to vaccinate entire populations, then some. As the United States continues to expand vaccine distribution to all age groups, some countries are still struggling to secure doses for older and more vulnerable populations. “Pandemic The animated world animates a simple truth that where you live shouldn’t determine whether you get those life-saving photos, said Bono, the frontman of U2, co-founder of ONE and (RED). While many of us are still waiting our turn, we must commit to ensuring that billions of people around the world are not left behind. It’s the right thing to do, obviously, but it’s also the only way out of this pandemic for all of us. If the vaccine isn’t everywhere, this pandemic is not going anywhere. Cruz, in a statement, said she hopes everyone watching Pandemic will take action to ensure that no one is left behind. Pandemic is a compelling illustration of inequality in the world. Oyelowo added: This virus feeds on inequality, and right now billions of people around the world see the promise of a vaccine, but not the opportunity to receive it. We must step up our efforts and do what it takes to end this pandemic for everyone, everywhere. The Pandemic The series is part of the ONEsONE global campaign and follows on from ONE’s #PassTheMic campaign which brought together global experts in health, economics and politics, frontline workers and celebrities coming together to discuss the need for a global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Illustrated by artist Andrew Rae with animation by Titmous and music and sound design by Father,Pandemic was created and produced in partnership with Hive. More information about the series can be found here.







