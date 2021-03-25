Review: Zack Snyder’s Justice League

After years of waiting, the Snyder Cut is finally here (and it doesn’t disappoint)

Warner Bros | Courtesy photo

Zack Snyder brings his original Justice League vision to life

In 2017, superhero movie fans went to see the big DC Extended Universe (DCEU) ensemble film Justice League. Finally, we could see DC Comics’ most iconic heroes teaming up on the big screen in glorious ways. However, what we received was far from glorious.

Originally, director Zack Snyder, who had led the DCEU until now, was to lead Justice League. He filmed the majority of the film but had to move away due to a family tragedy, so Warner Bros brought in Joss Whedon, who had worked on The Avengers to complete the film.

Joss Whedon took most of what Snyder filmed and cut it back into the infamous theatrical version we got in 2017. The film was rambling, lacked character arcs, had a lackluster plot, and was only ‘a mess. It created a lot of memes, however.

Shortly after launching an internet campaign called #Releasethesnydercut. It was a never-ending fight; You couldn’t watch a new DC movie trailer without the comments being inundated with requests for the Snyder Cut. Some of the stars have even joined.

Then in 2020, at the launch of HBO, Max Warner Bros. confirmed that the Snyder Cut was coming and was going to be an HBO Max original. It was going to be four hours of non-stop superhero goodness with the original Snyders vision, fans rejoiced.

After years of petitioning, DC finally delivered the Snyder Cut, and it looked nothing like the theatrical version.

So many things have been changed and changed. For starters, a lot of the characters have clear motivations and character arcs, a vital piece of a movie that for some reason was lacking in the 2017 release.

Villainous Steppenwolf is still a boring CGI character, but he’s now working for the infamous Darkseid. The weapons he’s trying to collect, the Motherboxes, are more than just boxes with weird names. We learn their history and why they are needed.

Ray Fisher spends a lot more screen time as Cyborg than in the original version, he was thrown to the side and was barely a character in that one. Here he gets a full arc and is possibly the most compelling character in the movie.

Ezra Miller also has more time than The Flash, and while he’s not as memorable as the CW’s Grant Gustins Flash, he’s still a lot of fun. He gets to make jokes and has some pretty funny scenes. It also has one of the best scenes from the film’s climax.

Gal Gadot continues to shine as Wonder Woman. His character remains pretty much the same in this version with a few more scenes.

Ben Affleck returns as Bruce Wayne and most of his scenes are the same. Jason Momoa returns as Aquaman and he’s just as awesome as ever.

Of course, Henry Cavill also returns as Superman, hopefully not for the last time. It gets a few scenes added and there’s no bad CGI hiding a mustache this time around.

The film itself is more rhythmic, deepens the story, and is a lot more fun. However, this is far from perfect.

The issues plaguing Zack Snyders Justice League are the same ones that cropped up in all of the early DCEU movies. The pace is a bit off, there are some weird scenes in weird places and the movie tries to do too much. It was as if he wanted to set up sequels that might never come instead of just focusing on telling his own story.

The film is four hours long, so you have to spend a lot of time on it. It didn’t have to be four hours; they could have cut some scenes. It’s nicely divided into chapters that offer great places to take a break and take a nap or run to the bathroom.

For some reason, Snyder insisted on releasing it in a 4: 3 aspect ratio, which means there are large black bars on both sides. It could have been a way to cut CGI’s costs or just appear more creative than it was. You tend not to notice it after a while.

Snyder also abuses slow motion, but he does so in every movie he makes. It’s cool in some scenes, but when it happens in all the other scenes, it just gets too much.

There is also a lot of bait for sequels that may never come. There’s one particularly long scene at the end of the movie that feels like it’s straight out of the sequel and really feels out of place.

If you want jokes or levity in your superhero movies, this isn’t for you. The movie tends to be super serious, to the point that it forgets that superhero movies should be fun too. There are some fun scenes involving Flash and Aquaman, but for the most part it’s a very dark movie.

The soundtrack, however, is as amazing as ever. Especially the Wonder Womans theme it will get stuck in your head as it plays every time she does anything on screen.

The Zack Snyder fit is so much better than the 2017 version, but it still suffers from a lot of issues. If you feel hurt or betrayed by the 2017 version, you should give this one a try.

If you are a fan of superhero movies in general, you should check it out as well. It’s not perfect, but being able to see a director achieve their vision without interference from the studio is great to see, and it has great superhero action.

Time will tell if Zack Snyders Justice League changes the future of the DCEU at all. Already a new #Restorethesnyderverse Internet campaign has started. Depending on how long it took for the Snyder Cup to come out, we should see the SnyderVerse return as early as 2025.