Sir Elton John celebrates his 74th birthday with the release of the digital jewelry box

March 25, 2021

Sir Elton John made ‘Scarecrow’ and five rare ‘Elton: Jewel Box’ cuts available to stream for the first time on his birthday

Sir Elton John first released “Scarecrow” and five other “Elton: Jewel Box” rarities.

The music legend celebrated his 74th birthday (25.03.21) by announcing that the iconic track, which marked the start of his long-standing partnership with Bernie Taupin in 1967, as well as deeper cuts, is now available in streaming on major platforms. .

The other tracks are: “Holiday Inn, Keep It A Mystery, Smokestack Children, Two Of A Kind and Conquer The Sun”.

Elton reflected on the “mad rush” with Bernie over the past five decades or more and admitted “how lucky they are” to “have found each other.”

The hitmaker ‘I’m Still Standing’ said in a statement: “Scarecrow ‘will always have a very special place in my heart, and I know Bernie feels the same too. It was the song that started it all. L last year. in lockdown gave us time to look back and think about finding that song again when I put the “ Jewel Box ” together and think about all that has happened in our careers and our friendships that sprouted from this point are simply remarkable. ” Jewel Box ‘contains the embryos of something special, and’ Scarecrow ‘goes straight to the heart of it, naive compositions of a time and time. a place that has become something very special. What a crazy ride it has been so far and what luck we must have found each other. “

In addition to the digital release, BBC4 will broadcast reruns of some of their legendary programs from their Elton John archives.

On Friday night (26.03.21), Elton John: Electric Prom, Elton John on the BBC and Elton John: Uncensored, his 2019 interview with Graham Norton, will air again.

The ‘Jewel’ box set was originally released in November and contains over 60 unreleased tracks.

Hitmaker ‘Tiny Dancy’ said in a previous statement: “ Reviewing every period of my career in so much detail for Jewel Box has been an absolute pleasure.

Hearing those long lost tracks again makes it hard for me to understand how prolific Bernie is. [Taupin] and I was at the start of the day.

The songs just flowed from us and the band was just amazing in the studio. I always want to move forward with whatever I do and look ahead, but having time during the lockdown to take stock and pull those moments from my memory from each era has been a joy.

As an avid record collector myself, this project has really thrilled me and I couldn’t be happier with the level of craftsmanship involved in such a carefully curated and lovingly built box set. I’m sure my fans will appreciate it as much as I do.

The veteran artist previously insisted he wouldn’t have achieved anything without Bernie when the pair won their first joint Oscar for Best Original Song for “ Rocketman’s ” (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again. at the 2020 Oscars.

And the lyricist compared his connection to the ‘Candle in the Wind’ singer who he first met in 1967 after they both responded to an ad placed in the NME for a songwriting contest to a wedding.

He said, “It’s like marriage. It really is.

“And one of the things that makes it work is to be different, to have different lives, to lead different lives. But we always come back together for music, and music is the thing that runs through the lineage. of our veins since we first met. “

Elton and Bernie, 70, have collaborated on over 30 albums to date and were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1992.