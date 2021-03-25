Glenn Close’s Oscar-nominated performances, ranked

She played avengers ex, ruthless lawyers and an evil dog-napper which looks wonderful in places. But what will it take to Glenn Close to win an Oscar?

With three Emmys, three Golden Globes and three Tonys, the 74-year-old is rightly one of the most loved and revered actresses working today. TheOscars, however, were much more elusive: Close has been nominated eight times since 1983, more recently for Netflix “Hillbilly Elegy” in the category of supporting actresses. If she loses this year, she’ll match the late Peter O’Toole for the most Oscar nominations without a win.

Ahead of the Oscars on April 25, we take a look back at the best and worst of Close’s Oscar nominated work.

8. “Hillbilly Elegy” (2020)

Current nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Close is the only redeemable part of Ron Howard’s squeaky slice of poverty pornography, which has more screaming matches than a full season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”.The actress gives tender, unadorned speeches as the bespectacled Mamaw, who tries to keep her grandson (Owen Asztalos) in school and out of the same way as his drug addict mother (Amy Adams). But like her co-stars, Close often confuses “good actor” for “most actor,” even upon learning that a worst supporting actress, Razzie, nods for her landscape chewing tour.

7. “The natural” (1984)

Nomination for Best Supporting Actress, lost to Peggy Ashcroft for “A Passage to India”.

Proof of good faith in Barry Levinson’s sports drama, playing the long-lost love of a baseball player (Robert Redford) in a crisis. The actress occupies the small but central role of Iris Gaines, succeeding in transcending the “supportive girlfriend” trope with silent grace and wisdom. She is practically radiant in the film’s most memorable scene, in which a white clad Close locks eyes with Redford’s Roy Hobbs from the stands at Wrigley Stadium.

6. “The World According to Garp” (1982)

Nomination for Best Supporting Actress, lost to Jessica Lange for “Tootsie”.

Close was only four years older than Robin Williams when she played her mom “Garp”, an adaptation of the 1978 John Irving novel that also marked her film debut. The fact that you barely think twice about the age gap is a credit to Close’s ethereal performance, bringing empathy and intelligence to Jenny Fields, a nurse turned feminist writer who runs a shelter for abused women.

5. ‘The Woman’ (2018)

Nomination for best actress, lost to Olivia Colman for “The Favorite”.

Another example less is more, Close shows remarkable restraint in playing the spouse and long-suffering Negro of a famous author (Jonathan Pryce). She painfully expresses the frustration and pain of a work of life gone unnoticed, simmering with rage as she is forced to remain silent and watch her husband accept a Nobel Prize in Literature for the words she has written. The film derails in histrionics in its overworked climax, but Close stuns nonetheless.

4. “The big cold” (1983)

Nomination for Best Supporting Actress, lost to Linda Hunt for “The Year of Living Dangerously”.

Where’s the best Oscar from the soundtrack when you need it? Lawrence Kasdan’s flagship film is perhaps best known for its nostalgic tunes and frank discussion of suicide, as a group of college friends gather for a festive weekend after their comrade’s funeral class. Sarah de Close is the most representative of the group: melancholy for the youthful ideals they all once held and torn with guilt over an affair that affected her marriage. It’s a subtle performance, but Close’s tearful shower and dinner scenes are two of the most powerful in the movie.

3. “Dangerous Liaisons” (1988)

Nomination for best actress, lost to Jodie Foster for “The Accused”.

Close is deliciously viper as a French nobleman seeking revenge on her ex-husband in the lavish adaptation of Stephen Frears’ play and novel. The actress is courting a star-studded cast including John Malkovich, Michelle Pfeiffer and Uma Thurman, happily delivering tangy one-liners and a now emblematic monologue about using his cunning as armor and as a weapon against men. Her inevitable fall ends in a long haunting shot of Close removing her makeup that later inspired a key scene in Margot Robbie’s 2017 “I, Tonya”.

2. “Albert Nobbs” (2011)

Nomination for best actress, lost to Meryl Streep for “The Iron Lady”.

Some might call it sacrilege to classify the oft-joked “Nobbs” on the juicier “Bindings”. But after a recent replay of both films, we were surprised at how affected we were by Close’s emotional turn as Albert, a woman who has spent much of her life disguised as a man in the movie theater. ’19th century Ireland. Working as a hotel butler, she begins a kind of brokerage with a colleague (Mia Wasikowska), and a new friend (Janet McTeer) opens her eyes to the specter of gender and sexual identities. Despite the little dialogue, Close captures Albert’s sweet melancholy and tragic repression, with magnificent but fleeting moments of liberation.

1. “Fatal Attraction” (1987)

Nomination for best actress, lost to Cher for “Moonstruck”.

Close was not shy about his problems with the ending of “Fatal Attraction”,in which his character, Alex Forrest, is punished for his increasingly violent and obsessive behavior after an overnight affair with groom Dan (Michael Douglas). It’s a testament to Close’s supernatural abilities and her deep love for the character that we manage to sympathize with Alex, who desperately demands a little respect from the guy who, lest we forget, cheated. his wife. “I’m not going to be ignored, Dan!” Alex says in a highly cited scene. That the Oscars also avoided Close’s volcanic performance is a crime worse than boiling rabbits.