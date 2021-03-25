‘Shoplifters of the World’ Review: Growing Up with the Smiths

The Times has pledged to review theatrical releases during the Covid-19 pandemic . Since cinema is risky during this time, readers are reminded to follow health and safety guidelines such as sketched by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials .

For years a myth persisted that in 1987 a young Smiths fan held up a local Denver radio station at gunpoint with a supply of Smiths tapes and demanded they play the music from bands from Manchester, England for hours. It was even said to be the inspiration for the 1994 rock comedy Airheads. The legend has since been debunked, and the real story is that if the fan intended to take over the station, he lost his temper at the last minute and surrendered. But legends never die, and now it’s the inspiration for Stephen Kijaks’ Smith tribute film, Shoplifters of the World, which opens with the promise that it’s based on real intentions.

Ellar Coltrane (Boyhood) plays the station’s hijacker Dean, a young record store clerk inspired to do something that will go down in music history the day the Smiths split up in 1987. He’s, of course, trying to impress a girl, the magnetic and elusive Cleo (Helena Howard), a die-hard Smiths fan who he lets pocket as many tapes as she wants in her store.

The Shoplifters of the World, in fact, belong to Cleo, not only because Howard is such a dizzying charismatic actress, but because her story, which runs alongside Deans, is a coming-of-age drama. adult who perfectly embodies youthful anguish, boredom. and the romantic desire was expressed so well in the music of the Smiths. She yearns too much to escape her own mundane town.

As Dean spends the night bonding around music (at gunpoint) on KISS 101 station with Full Metal DJ Mickey (Joe Manganiello, who also produced the film), Cleo has one more. night with his friends before Billy (Nick Strause) takes off for basic training. They pick up Sheila (Elena Kampouris) and Patrick (James Bloor) and the quartet set off on an epic last sleepless night, a night that will test their bonds, their dreams, their sexuality and themselves, all over 20 of the taller. Smith Songs.

Much like the lyrics of singer Morrisseys, Shoplifters of the World is incredibly serious and deeply felt, though there are elements that seem contrived. Friends often speak in song lyrics, which is at first a kind of charming affectation but then spices up their dialogue so much that it seems inauthentic and forced, to the point that you start to question all of their lines. .

But you can’t help but get drawn into their personal struggles. Cleo and Sheila, in particular, are so cool, despite their flaws and weaknesses, while Billy and Patrick grapple with masculine social norms and expectations that they just don’t seem to shake.

Its beautifully shot; Director of photography Andrew Wheeler crosses the border between realism and visual excess to lead us into this night of blind abandonment. The kinetic camera of Steadicam operator Tanner Carlsons, especially on the dance floor of a cafe, house party or gay bar, is expertly executed and utterly intoxicating.

Structured into sides (like a record or cassette) titled after different Smith songs, with interviews and archival footage of the band interspersed throughout, the film creates a true homage to the Smiths in peculiar to their heydey, it should be emphasized. Full Metal Mickey mentions at one point how his heroes can disappoint, a fitting approach from Morrissey these days. But if you love the Smiths and that magical teenage years where music, and your connection to it, is the most important thing in the world, you might pass out to the shoplifters of the world.

Katie Walsh is a Tribune News Service film critic.