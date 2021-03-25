DVIDS – News – Army Reserve Soldier: Actor and NCO in Public Affairs

“You shouldn’t limit yourself to what you can experience and learn,” said the Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Rodney Roldan, training and operations non-commissioned officer (non-commissioned officer) for the 209th Public Affairs Detachment (Broadcast) in Rome, Georgia. operates under a different code of ethics. ”

These were Roldan’s thoughts when he decided to pursue an acting career in the entertainment industry and serve in the US Navy and US Army Reserves.

Born in Manhattan, New York, Roldan grew up with his family and spent most of his early childhood in the Big Apple.

“I grew up in Manhattan’s Upper Westside with my four brothers and my sister,” Roldan explained.

After turning 17, he decided to make a big change in his life by enlisting in the US Navy. This decision was mainly due to his desire to break away from what he knew in order to explore the world.

During Roldan’s nine years of active service in the United States Navy, he traveled to different parts of the world as an electrician, such as Eastern Europe, the Caribbean, and Haiti. He was able to discover the different situations and cultures that each had to offer. These diverse experiences have led him to use his time in service to accomplish his duties and travel the world; During his travels, he took the opportunity to give back by helping those in need.

“I was patrolling during a mission, but there were humanitarian projects I was involved in,” Roldan said. “We would rebuild orphanages, and if there was an earthquake or a storm, we would help clean up and rebuild damaged property.”

Finally, after nine years leading missions for the US Navy, Roldan decided to pursue a career in a long-standing passion, the performing arts. After being honorably released, he moved to California, where he began earning credits as an actor in the entertainment industry.

“I got my acting card for my first Warner Brothers show, and then I did a lot of shows like ‘The Wire’ and ‘Law and Order,’ Roldan said.

He eventually built a respectable list of shows and movies with minor supporting roles. However, things haven’t always been great for Roldan as an actor’s career path can be difficult and competitive.

“One of the difficulties with acting is that you have good years, and you have bad years. It’s a career that can be inconsistent,” said Roldan.

Once again, Roldan’s life was changed thanks to a conversation with service members he knew that led him to return to the military. This time a career in the US Army Reserve.

“I had a conversation with some of my friends who were in the service. It shed light on how I was nine in the service and why I didn’t consider reservists and continue my career as a ‘actor,’ Roldan said.

He eventually decided to enlist in the US Army Reserve as a Public Affairs Broadcasting Specialist, nearly eight years after leaving the US Navy.

Roldan learned that public affairs primarily resembled the performing arts field that he was trying to pursue. He discovered that some of the people he worked with in the entertainment industry were also in public affairs.

Today, Roldan is a successful non-commissioned officer in the 209th PAD (Broadcast) in the US Army Reserve and an award-winning documentary filmmaker and actor. He attributes much of his success to his dedication to being in two different career fields that have complimented each other.

Going forward, Roldan wants to continue pursuing both of his career areas until his eventual retirement from both. Until then, he plans to continue pushing himself as a filmmaker, actor and US Army Reserve Soldier.

“There is a structure in movie sets that is the same as the structure in the military, and I love that,” Roldan said. “I couldn’t have gone through this if I wasn’t in both, and I’m so glad I joined the US Army Reserve.”

-30-