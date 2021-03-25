Houston Tumlin, ‘Talladega Nights’ child star, dies at 28





Former child actor Houston Tumlin has died aged 28. Tumlin was known to play Will Ferrell’s eldest son in Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. According to USA today, Tumlin committed suicide at his home in Pelham, Alabama on Wednesday. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office confirmed to the publication that the former child star died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Tumlin’s only role entered Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, in which he played Walker Bobby, the eldest of Ricky Bobby’s rude sons. Walker and his brother Texas Ranger (played by Grayson Russell) don’t appear often in the film, but they are featured heavily in the comedy’s iconic dinner table scene. The hilarious scene shows Tumlin’s timing and commitment to a role that required a fair amount of foul language. After Walker and Texas Ranger describe their day at school – in which Texas Ranger tells her teacher she has a “bumpy ass” – their grandfather insists Ricky and his wife bring up “bad Boys”. “I can’t hold my tongue,” said Chip, played by Ted Manson. “These children are my grandchildren and you bring up them badly!” “Shut up, Chip!” Or I’ll fuck you up the ass! Tumlin’s Walker answers. “I’m 10, but I’m going to beat your ass!” … The biggest generation my ass. Tom Brokaw is a punk. Last month, Tumlin, who served in the Army’s 101st Airborne Division in recent years, reflected on his time as part of Nights of Talladega in a flashback Instagram post. “Tell me a nicer set of ‘brothers’,” he wrote, tagging Grayson Russell. “I’ll wait.” After Tumlin died, his friends and family took to social media to pay their respects to the deceased child star. “I have never experienced such an injury before. I feel defeated, I feel lost. I feel empty. My heart is absolutely broken, ”wrote Tumlin’s girlfriend Charity Robertson on Facebook. “My sweet, sweet baby … Our time together has been one of the best experiences of my life. I will miss your big heart, caring mind, infectious laughs, and oh man, could the list go on. “ If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or send the word “Home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Where to streamTalladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby







