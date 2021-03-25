All Actors and Actresses over 80 nominated for Oscars [PHOTOS]





Let’s have a toast sir Anthony hopkins for making history as the oldest nominee to compete for the Best Actor Trophy. The 83-year-old Welshman is currently set to take on his role as an elderly patriarch plagued with increasingly debilitating dementia in ‘The Father’. He broke the record held for 21 years by Richard farnsworth, who was 79 when he was recognized for his lead performance in “The Straight Story” in 1999. SEE17 best Anthony Hopkins movies, ranked

Hopkins had previously won the Best Actor award for his portrayal of the evil Hannibal Lecter in “The Silence of the Lambs” in 1991 and was going to be nominated as a Main Man as a reluctant butler in 1993’s “Leftovers of the Day” and dishonored the 37th US President at the 1995 “Nixon”. Hopkins also competed in the Supporting Category twice, as the sixth US President John Quincy Adams in “Amistad” from 1997 and as Pope Benedict XVI in “The Two Popes” from 2019 at the age of 82. Having accomplished this feat twice now, Hopkins is far from the only octogenarian performer to compete in the Oscar race over the years. Visit our photo gallery featuring all 14 actors and actresses for 18 roles that were nominated (or even won Oscars) at age 80 and beyond. Our list includes Jessica tandy, Christopher plummer, George burns, Ruby dee, Max von Sydow and more. TO PREDICTthe 2021 Oscar winners until April 25

TO PREDICTthe 2021 Oscar winners until April 25

