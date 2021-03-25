Taylor Swift and Maren Morris tease ‘You All Over Me’ from ‘Fearless’





Taylor Swift gives her fans the first glimpse of the Vault. Fresh out of her Grammy Album of the Year winner and just before the release of the first unreleased song, “You All Over Me (From The Vault)”, from her re-recorded album “Fearless” on Friday at midnight, Swift shared a preview of the slow, country song with “Hello America”Thursday. “God knows, too much time and wasted time / wasted tears, I swore I would get out of here / but no freedom cleans you / I always have you all over me,” she sings. “You All Over Me (From The Vault)” features the vocals of country singer Maren Morris, who once joined Swift on tour. The song was produced by collaborator “Folklore” and “Evermore”, Aaron Dessner of The National, and co-written by Scooter Carusoe, who also worked with Rascall Flatts and Lady A. “One thing I loved about these From The Vault songs is that they have never been heard, so I can experience, perform and even include some of my favorite artists,” Swift wrote. Wednesday. Instagram. “I can’t wait for you to hear it.” Following a public battle with music director Scooter Braun, whom Swift previously said buying her masters was her “worst case scenario,” she announced last month the release of a re-recorded version of her second studio album “Fearless”, scheduled for April. 9. “Fearless: Taylor’s Version” will feature 26 songs, six of which fans have never heard before. The first song from the newly recorded album, “Love Story,” was released on February 12. “I have now finished re-recording all of ‘Fearless’, which will be out soon,” Swift said last month on “GMA.” “I decided to add songs from the vault, which are songs that almost made the original ‘Fearless’ album, but I went back and recorded them, so everyone can hear not only the songs that made the album., but the songs that almost made it into a full picture. “ She added, “I decided that I wanted you to have the whole story, see the whole picture alive, and let yourself into the whole dreamy landscape that is my Fearless album. why I chose to include 6 songs never released before. my version of this album. Written when I was between 16 and 18, these are the ones he killed me to leave behind. “ After:Taylor Swift makes Grammys history with ‘Folklore’ victory, becoming the first woman in a three-bog club And:Taylor Swift donates $ 50,000 to GoFundMe for mother of five who lost her husband to COVID-19







