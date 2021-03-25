Caroline Manzo speaks out on Teresa and Jackie Goldschneider’s quarrel





Caroline Manzo thinks there is almost too much drama between Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider on this season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”. The “Manzo’d With Children” star weighed in on the ongoing feud among reality TV stars, which stemmed from Giudice claiming Goldschneider’s husband was cheating on her and Goldschneider then claiming that the rumor of the case would be as if she was spreading lies that Gia Giudice was making “coke in the bathroom.” “I don’t know what would have [Teresa] to say something like that. I don’t care how much you dislike someone, Manzo, “RHONJ” after season 5 aired in 2013, told us every week. Page Six reported exclusively in February that Teresa made up the rumor for fear of being kicked off the Bravo show for not having enough drama. She was being watched by the network and needed a story to stir the pot. She had no proof [that he cheated] and made up the story because Bravo got rid of the original housewives, ”a source told us at the time. [Shes] too expensive and they can filter through different women Shes desperately trying to stay relevant. But her lawyer, James Leonard Jr., said Teresa had always been “real and genuine.” Manzo, 59, said it was “possible” for the producers to encourage a feud, but said “two wrongs don’t make a right” and acknowledged that Goldschneider is not innocent either. “There are many analogies that you could have chosen without bringing [Teresa’s 20-year-old daughter] Gia in it. Gia from what I’ve seen and known about this kid, is historically a great kid. She is wise beyond her years, ”said the author of“ Let Me Tell You Something ”. “Why would you come back with something like that to someone who is not there to defend themselves, to someone who is not involved in anything and to someone who is only 20 years old.” Left to right: ‘RHONJ’ cast members Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin are pictured in a rare drama-free moment. Rodolfo Martinez / Bravo Jackie, 44, later admitted that she had never heard of Gia taking cocaine and was simply drawing an analogy. She’s a great girl so it was just an analogy and I never meant to hurt anyone, ”she said.

