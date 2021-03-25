Golden Globe, Emmy and Oscar winning actor Michael Douglas shares life lessons about his career, family, fatherhood and future in the April / May issue of AARP The Magazine





WASHINGTON, March 25, 2021 / PRNewswire / – With an award-winning entertainment career spanning more than 50 years, Michael douglas is an icon, but he also holds important titles as a father, grandfather, husband, friend and mentor. The Hollywood the vet remembers powerful tips, crucial moments in college and more in his AARP The Magazine cover story. After a year of what Douglas calls “the potato on the couch,” the 76-year-old is eager to return to work, with no plans to retire anytime soon. Currently, Douglas plays an acting trainer who is past his prime, grappling with the question of what really matters in the long run in the Netflix comedy “The Kominsky Method.” The first two seasons are being streamed now, with the third season underway. Here are excerpts from AT M‘s April /May 2021 cover story featuring Michael douglas available in homes from April and available online now at www.aarp.org/magazine/. On the importance of honesty:

“If you lie people lose faith in you and that makes it more difficult.” Being supervised by Karl Maiden:

“Those days, when you were the second banana on a police show, usually you were a step or two behind the lead because the focus couldn’t hold the two actors back. Karl was the first guy who got me. says, “Come on. “He co-starred, cared about others, said I was the son he never had. A good mentor can save you a lot of pain.” On the lessons he would like to pass on to his children and grandchildren:

“A work ethic. Courtesy to your fellow human beings. And kindness. What are the traits you need to work on and repeat.” On collaboration with women:

“My mother was an actress. I spent a lot of time with her backstage in the theater. So I have never been threatened by great women. I’m proud that for almost every woman I’ve worked with, this has been one of her best roles. Kathleen turner, Genevive Bujold returns to the Coma, Glenn Close in Fatal Attraction, Annette bening, Sharon stone. I try to make the environment as comfortable as possible, to give them respect and protection. This season of “The Kominsky Method” will be my fourth time working with Kathleen and there is a wonderful comfort to it. “ By continuing to work until the age of 70:

“Work keeps you going, keeps you in shape. Sure, these days I’m looking around the set, like I’m the oldest person here, man. Where’s the time gone? But I love it. the whole process. We ‘you don’t do brain surgery; we’re showbiz. “ About AARP

