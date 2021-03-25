Nine Line Apparel Company teams up with Russian-American athlete and actor Pavel Kozlov





ANGELS–(BUSINESS WIRE) – Nine Line is a United States-made clothing company with a mission to bring back a sense of national pride and patriotism to a politically divided country. As a lifestyle brand, Nine Line Apparel strives to unite all Americans in the brotherhood as patriots under one flag. This rendition organization also takes pride in raising awareness and helping other organizations in need, such as first responders and military charities. As a company founded by patriots for patriots, it is determined to ensure the survival of freedom and true American values. It symbolizes its name from the distress call that resonates throughout a battlefield to protect the soldiers of the nations. In the same spirit, Nine Line strives to carry out its mission of being proudly patriotic through its courage and prowess. Embodying everything Nine Line Apparel stands for, actor and professional wrestler Pavel Kozlov has partnered with the company to support its values ​​and apparel. After being born to two Russian parents in Moscow as an only child, Pavel found his calling after seeing the American struggle on television. From there he was inspired to learn how to fight and pursue his dreams. Believing that nothing was impossible, Pavel decided to move to America thirteen years ago even though he faced many challenges. He left everything behind in Russia to lead a better life without friends, parents and fluent in English. All he had was his determination and the knowledge that in America he could make it happen. Despite these obstacles, America was truly the only country in the world that offered it a land of opportunity to work hard and be successful. As a self-taught man, America gave him the opportunity to become a professional wrestler and athlete, an accomplished actor and business owner. His ability to achieve the ultimate American dream led him to become a proud American citizen and embrace America as his home. It was the land of true freedom, opportunity, hard work and sacrifice that couldn’t be found anywhere else. In Pavels’ larger-than-life pursuits, he has since proudly supported the law enforcement agencies of the Americas, the firefighters, the military, and all the heroes who sacrifice themselves to keep the brotherhood alive. America wouldn’t be so free or so strong without it, and Pavel is passionately behind them. Thanks to his fierce love and appreciation for America, Pavel couldn’t be more proud to partner with Nine Line Apparel and represent their values ​​through their high quality apparel. He is a strong supporter of patriotism and couldn’t be happier to be an American citizen. Whether as an actor, wrestler or business owner, Pavels’ fighting spirit ensures that he never gives up on his path to success. With that in mind, he is more than excited to work with Nine Line to re-energize true American values ​​and a sense of strength and unity for the American people.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos