Actor Depp loses candidacy to appeal his wife’s defamation decision, turns to US case

LONDON (Reuters) – The London Court of Appeal on Thursday denied Johnny Depp leave to challenge a verdict last year which found the Hollywood actor to be a female drummer, meaning his attempt to restoring his reputation will pass to a US lawsuit. In November, High Court Judge Andrew Nicol ruled against Depp, a star of films including Pirates of the Caribbean and Edward Scissorhands, after filing a libel action against the tabloid Sun. After three weeks of hearings last summer, Nicol concluded that Depp, 57, had violently assaulted his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, 34, during a tumultuous five-year relationship, leaving her fear for his life. As we have said, it is not easy to persuade this court to overturn a trial judge’s findings on purely factual issues, the two justices of the Court of Appeal said in their judgment. We don’t think there is a real chance of being ready to do it in this case. Last week, Depps ‘attorneys said Nicols’ decision was patently flawed and asked to rely on new evidence they said showed Heards was claiming she donated her divorce settlement to a charity was a calculated and manipulative lie. But the Court of Appeal said the hearings before it last summer were fair, that his reasons were complete and that there had been no error of law. Depps’ attorney said he would now focus on a US case he brought against Heard. In his testimony at the High Court in London, Heard said Depp would turn into a jealous alter ego, the monster, after using drugs and alcohol and threatening to kill her. She detailed 14 occasions of extreme violence when she said the actor choked, punched, slapped, cut her on the head, strangled and punched her, with Nicol accepting 12 of those accounts as true. We are happy – but not surprised – that the courts have rejected Mr Depps’ appeal request, a spokeswoman for Heard said, saying his evidence was overwhelming and undeniable. The Sun said the ruling confirmed the evidence Heard provided, saying he was confident leave to appeal would be denied. The libel case has already damaged Depps ‘career, as he was asked to leave the Fantastic Beasts franchise, the movie spin-offs of the Harry Potter books and films, days after Nicols’ verdict. However, he also filed a $ 50 million libel suit against Heard in a Virginia court for an opinion piece she wrote in the Washington Post, and that case is ongoing. Evidence presented at last week’s hearing further demonstrates that there are clear and objective reasons to seriously question the UK court’s decision, Depps’ UK lawyer Joelle Rich said in a statement. Mr Depp looks forward to presenting full and irrefutable proof of the truth in the US libel case against Ms Heard, where she will be required to provide full disclosure. Reporting by Michael Holden; edited by William James and Mike Collett-White

