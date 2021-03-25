Richard Gilliland is dead: the actor “ Designing Women ”, husband of Jean Smart was 71 years old





10:40 a.m. PDT 03/25/2021



by



Mike Barnes



He was also a regular on shows such as “Operation Petticoat”, “McMillan & Wife” and “Just Our Luck”.

Richard Gilliland, a busy actor whose credits included a recurring role on the CBS sitcom Conceiving Women, where he met his future wife, Emmy Award-winning Jean Smart, died on March 18 in Los Angeles following a brief illness, a journalist said at 71. The Texas native played the role of Sgt. Steve DiMaggio on NBC McMillan & wife in 1976-77 and as Lt. Nick Holden on the ABC adaptation of Operation Petticoat in 1977-78, and it was a series regular on ABC’s Just our luck in 1983 and the CBC Heartland in 1989. Gilliland has had recurring roles on other shows as well, including Group of five, The Waltons, thirty-something, Dark skies and Desperate housewives and guest appearances on Criminal minds, Dexter, Becker, Scandal, Joan of Arcadia, The practice and Jordan crossing, among many other shows. In 1986, Gilliland arrived on Conceiving Women in his first season as JD Shackelford, boyfriend of Annie Potts’ Mary Jo Shively, and he continued to work on 17 episodes of the series until 1991. “I met him when he was kissing someone else,” Smart said with a laugh during a Interview 2017She said she asked cast member Delta Burke if he was married. Smart, who portrayed Charlene Frazier Stillfield on the show, said she “lured” Gilliland into her dressing room under the pretext of needing help with a crossword puzzle. They were married in June 1987 in the rose garden of the house of Conceiving Women actors Dixie Carter and Hal Holbrook. The couple also worked together on the stage in It had to be you and Love letters, on the Fox series 24 he was Captain Stan Cotter in the fifth season, she was the first lady and in the TV movies Just my imagination and Audrey’s Rain. He was due to work alongside his wife this summer at Latest news in Yuba County, a movie directed by Tate Taylor. Richard Morris Gilliland was born January 23, 1950 in Fort Worth. He attended the prestigious Goodman School of Drama in Chicago and played Jesus in Godspell for a year opposite Joe Mantegna as Judas before coming to Los Angeles. He has also performed on stage in Los Angeles, Chicago and off-Broadway at Cops, Beyond therapy I remember you, Little Egypt and Amadeus (like Salieri) and in films including Thumbtack (1975) and Plane II: the sequel (1982). Survivors also include children Connor and Bonnie, sisters Ann and Wendy, and brother John. Donations in his memory can be made at MIT Institute for Medical Engineering and Science.







