Lord of the Rings actor remembers when original Aragorn actor was recast





Aragorn is one of the most important characters in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, and director Peter Jackson initially offered the role to a few well-known stars before casting Stuart Townsend. As history attests, things didn’t work out, with Townsend being replaced just days before filming began. The role ultimately went to Viggo Mortensen only after Daniel Day-Lewis turned Jackson down a second time and the actor is now irrevocably associated with the character. In an interview with Manchester Evening News , Dominic Monaghan, who played Merry, recalled learning about Aragorn’s redesign, saying it came as a surprise to the cast. They were told that Townsend would no longer be working on The Lord of the Rings and that the crew wouldn’t tell them why at the time. Monaghan mentioned that there wasn’t even time to say goodbye to Townsend because it all happened so fast. He left very quickly. I think he was probably sad with how it turned out, “he said.” I obviously can’t speak for him but we were on set and we were coming towards the end of week one and producer Barrie Osborne had said to the four Hobbits, ‘Can you just wait a bit because Peter and I want you. to talk about something.’ And in my naivety I just thought they were gonna say we had a great week, we love what we see, love you guys, have a great weekend blah blah blah. And unfortunately, they said Stuart had quit the project. “ “We were all stunned, I didn’t think we could be fired then, I thought you were… but you weren’t,” Monaghan continued. “And Sean [Astin] says, “Well, did he quit the project or was he fired?” And I think they were trying to protect Stuart as much as they could. They just said “we’ll let Stuart tell you, but he’s not with us anymore.” We were unable to contact him. Email was very new at the time. He just disappeared. “ During pre-production, Jackson began to doubt Townsend’s ability to play Aragorn due to the actor’s youth. Unfortunately for Townsend, he had to face another overhaul a few years later when he was replaced as Fandral in Kenneth Branagh’s Thor for unspecified creative differences. Townsend has been on other projects since, including the ABC thriller Betrayal and starred in the second season of Salem as Dr. Samuel Wainwright. For Mortensen, his role in The Lord of the Rings allowed the actor to take center stage and bring a new layer to the trilogy, and ultimately propelled the actor to a new level of stardom. He was recently nominated for an Oscar for his role in Green Book, which won the Oscar for Best Picture at the 91st Academy Awards. JRR Tolkiens’ epic fantasy is moving from movies to TV series on Amazon Prime. The first season of The Lord of the Rings TV show does not yet have a confirmed release date, but is currently filming.

