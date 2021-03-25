5 questions to Damian Norfleet (singer, writer, actor)

Damian norfleet is a gifted improvisational singer, performance artist, actor, and social justice activist who has occupied a rare multidimensional space in the performing arts: bringing attention to Black Lives Matter’s bugle call through the vehicle of new musical projects.With Pi set and Philadelphia Opera House, Norfleet has embarked on a series of remarkable commissioned works that give voice and validate the dilemma of what it means to be black and man in a white America. Do you hear me? resonates.

Masterful improvisational vocals and performance art inform and define your signature work. What is your approach to improvisation decisions when it comes to vocals?

Master, you say? I take it! What fascinates me most about the voice is its unique ability to exercise both empathy and lucidity in a synchronous fashion. My approach to vocal improvisation (I usually call it vocal creation) takes advantage of this ability and focuses on story generation and shaping. I manipulate the narrative for the dual purpose of communicating specific ideas and, perhaps more importantly, eliciting emotional responses.

My current process (which seems to be constantly evolving) begins with some sort of cosmogonic exercise – internally I create a world of stimuli, limitations and consequences; which externally creates musical and dramatic parameters. Then, as suggested in the Sanford Meisners approach, I jump out of my head and instinctively react to the environment I have created. This approach allows me to organically manipulate sound and language, while keeping the affected narrative in the moment. As a pianist uses a keyboard to produce and change chords, I use the narrative to produce and change emotional moments. My singing reflects my speech very well; I often find parallels between my speech (inflection and cadence) and my melodies (pitch and rhythm). Meisner techniques have not only benefited my improvisation and creation processes, they have also improved my collaborative skills. I really like the collaboration and I think it is important to socialize the artist who lives there.

When creating, I rely heavily on my lived experiences and the sights and sounds I have encountered. (I’ve visited over twenty-five countries.) It’s a time when I can float above the distractions of prescribed performance practices and the constraints that often accompany disciplined art forms; nonetheless, I do not neglect the techniques I have learned and I do not deliberately seek to produce unique sounds. I like to use familiar and common sounds. I like that my production is accessible and takes the audience as a companion while watching a film. In short, my approach to improvisation / creation is based on my sense of acting as much as on my musical expertise. Besides interesting sounds, I aim to create characters, moments and worlds.

The George Floyd Tragedy is a direct line connecting the lived male experiences of Martin Luther King, Malcolm X, Emmett Till and Nate Turner, extinguished by fear of challenge from black men in an America preoccupied with white fragility. How does your work contribute to the call for police reform and restorative justice?

There are individuals and organizations who willfully cover up, obscure and rationalize the loopholes (the word loopholes is a gross understatement) in our police and justice system. Right now, our system allows public servants to intimidate and harass citizens without consequence. Right now our system allows officials to kill unarmed citizens without consequence. Right now our system allows public servants to kill children without consequence.

It is difficult for some people to see through the smokescreen surrounding the aforementioned institutions. I hope my work will help identify and unmask the injustices that sully and taint the status quo. I hope my work restores the personality that has been stripped from victims of police brutality. I find that most people become outraged and demand changes when they find out about these crimes against citizens. I hope my work will continue to illuminate the darkest corners of our country and encourage my fellow citizens to make improvements. A fully stocked toolkit is needed to keep our country in top shape, and I hope my work will be a flashlight in this toolkit.

Your performance in the Ensemble Pis Repairs now! defined for me a man who dares to speak the truth in power, and in Courtney bryans blessed, the text of Matthew 5 speaks of a transformative redemption for those who are persecuted. What role does faith play in your transformation as a messenger of black lives?

Defending yourself is exhausting. It is exhausting to have your words fall on deaf ears. Turning the other cheek is exhausting. Suffering from fools is willingly exhausting. Anger is exhausting. The frustration is exhausting. Fear is exhausting.

The respite, for me, lies in my belief that people will get better. I desperately hold on to my belief that people will get better. Hell, I’m better than before. It is difficult and extremely uncomfortable for a person to admit their wrongdoing and / or to sit down with their shortcomings; but, it is so necessary. Change takes time, time requires endurance, endurance requires rest, but we cannot rest until we have changed. It might not be a popular sentiment, but I trust people. I really do. If I want to live with people, work with people, represent people, I have to trust people. I just have to do it.

Matthew 5’s message is profound. The idea of ​​redemption for the peacemakers, the pure in heart. . that the meek and the poor will inherit the earth and see God is also the message of black liberation theology representing decades of progressive black clerical thought, including Howard Thurman, Martin Luther King, Reverend Rafael Warnock. Black Liberation Theology also informs the founding of Black Lives Matter, which is a mantra for progressive performing arts projects you are engaged in. Is it possible that these converging voices prevail in our toxic era of disinformation?

Black lives matter. Complete stop. Some populations have been trying to silence black people in America since the 17th century. They can’t shut us up and they know it. The amount of misinformation and alternative facts floating around our atmosphere is dizzying and often overshadows truthfulness; however, those who are in darkness will see the light. Art has been described as a means of acquiring the truth, and I am convinced that my fellow artists and I will never be distracted or dissuaded from this sacred duty.

What role can you play in improving the perception of the lived experience of black men?

My immediate reaction is: How do black men perceive the experience? I’m more concerned with how black boys perceive black men to have lived experience, so I’ll come back to that.

I feel like I can positively influence how black boys perceive black men to create and perform in a way that celebrates and uses the full range and scope of my gifts – without any excuse. I feel that I can positively influence the perception black boys have of the lived experience of black men by keeping my profession rooted in truth and vulnerability. I hope my art helps our boys understand that they can live, not just survive. I hope my art helps our boys understand that they can experience and display the full range of human emotions; they should be allowed to feel and express joy, sadness, pride, frustration, anger, happiness and fear without fatal consequences. I hope my art helps our boys to understand that they can define themselves; they are five-fifths of a person and their respect and conformity is deserved like everyone else. Hope my art will help our boys understand that they can figure out what is valuable and what is beautiful. Hope my art will help our boys to understand that they are precious and beautiful.

