Dan Aykroyd on his early years as an actor and his best career advice
Dan Aykroyd is a Canadian actor, producer, comedian, musician and filmmaker. He rose to fame as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” and eventually starred in blockbuster movies like “The Blues Brothers” and “Ghostbusters”.
Aykroyd is also a businessman, having co-founded the House of Blues concert hall chain and award-winning vodka brand Crystal Head.
In our conversation, Aykroyd spoke about how his parents encouraged him to become an actor, his experience on “Saturday Night Live” and Second City, his new business, and his best career advice.
What did your parents see in you as a child that made them encourage you to become an actor and how have they supported your career as it progressed??
When I was very young, they would hear me emulate old 1950s TV advertisers like “The Ed Sullivan Show”, “The Phil Silvers Show” and “Texaco Star Theater”. I stood in front of the television and imitated the announcers and hosts. When I was about five or six, my dad cut off the top of a hockey stick, put duct tape and a string on it, handed it to me, and said, “Here’s your microphone.
From there, my parents encouraged me to take acting lessons at the Ottawa Little Theater in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, when I was 11 or 12 years old. They started me very young, because they recognized that I had a gift for mimicry and they encouraged me to do so.
You were in a star cast during your “Saturday Night Live” days. How has being the youngest member of the show’s cast made you stand out and shine?
Being young and inexperienced, I opened up to learn a lot. I learned from everyone the sound men, the cameramen, the guys who made the landmarks. Being so young allowed me to open up and learn a lot from people who could teach me.
What did you learn about the entertainment industry during your time in Second City that has helped you with your future endeavors?
I have learned that entertainment is a business and that art and commerce can be combined with profit. Sometimes art has to serve commerce and sometimes commerce has to serve art, but you have to have both hands in hand. So I learned how to market and sell shows, for example, spreading the word about the Second City shows or the improvisations we were doing.
I also learned the execution of a concept, where you start with nothing and then you end with a finished show. And of course, I learned the collaboration, which I needed throughout my career. Basically I learned to run a show and be in a circus and it’s a business.
You narrated the documentary “Good Fortune” by founder and billionaire Patron John Paul DeJoria, and you are also his former business partner. Can you talk about the business and the life lessons you learned from him by launching Crystal Head Vodka?
I learned from JP that if you want to go to the consumer with any type of product, it has to be of flawless quality and better than anything on the market. You have to start with quality, stick with it, and perform well throughout, otherwise your consumer will abandon you.
Along with this, JP taught me about ethical and empathic functioning. You can have a strong, profitable company, but if you don’t treat people right or if there is a toxic environment, it will hurt what you do. We have seen so many brands fall due to toxic environments.
What’s your best career advice?
In everything you do, collaborate with experts who are smarter than you in the disciplines they govern and listen to what they have to say and take their advice.
And by creating this team of experts or collaborators, make sure that there is harmony from the start. If you experience any kind of smell of disharmony, abuse, or abusive behavior, that person should be cut off immediately. You can’t have contention in a collaborative business. I have learned this in everything I have done.
For example, as I went from the cinema to the alcoholic beverage business, I went to see the best collaborator on the planet who could give me the best water. And I went to the distillation experts, the filtration experts, and the glassware experts for our beautiful skull wrap, and I listened to what they had to say and took their advice.
By making the effort and expense to make the product, instead of arguing and trying to cut costs, we now have a successful and sustainable business in 70 countries.
It’s about working with the best, listening to what they have to say and not trying to cut corners. If they advise you to spend a little more or do a little more to make your product great, take their advice and do it. Ultimately, this is what success is built on and you will have a lasting brand history.
