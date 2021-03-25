Jessica Walter dead: veteran actor starred in Arrested Development





LOS ANGELES Jessica Walter, whose roles as scheming matriarch in TVs Arrested Development and stalker in Play Misty for Me were part of a career that relied more on her astringent screen presence than her beauty. She was 80 years old. Walters’ death was confirmed Thursday by his daughter, Brooke Bowman, an entertainment industry executive. The cause of death and other details were not immediately provided. It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mother Jessica, Bowman said. A working actress for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling on and off screen. Although her legacy lives on through her work, many will also be remembered for her wit, class, and general zest for life. While her photogenic appearance may have qualified her for the leading female roles, Walter didn’t regret being cast as a character actor. She loved playing difficult women because they are fun roles. They’re juicy, much better than playing with vanilla ingredients, you know Miss Vanilla Ice Cream, Walter said in an interview on the AV Club website. Her most memorable film role was in the 1971 Clint Eastwoods thriller Play Misty For Me, her first leading role in which she played Evelyn Draper, the woman who became obsessed with the Eastwoods disc jockey character. Walter has been widely praised for his disconcerting performance. The late Sun-Times film critic Roger Ebert wrote in his review: “She is something like fly paper; the more you struggle against his personality, the more firmly you hold on. Arrested Development was a second act for Walter and won him the admiration of a new generation of fans. Walters’ first feature film was in the 1964 film Lilith, starring Warren Beatty, Jean Seberg, and Gene Hackman, which was also on his first film. She won a role in John Frankenheim’s epic Grand Prix, starting in 1966, as the glamorous but disgruntled wife of a Formula 1 driver who falls in love with another driver. That same year, she appeared in Sidney Lumets The Group, a female-led ensemble on prestigious college graduates (Walter played the catty Libby), and again performed for Lumet in the 1968s Bye Bye Braverman. In the animated series Archer, Walter voiced Malory Archer, the alcoholic mother of the main character. Walters’ husband, Tony Award-winning actor Ron Leibman, passed away in December 2019 at the age of 82.

