Entertainment
Dolly Parton concert, Jamie Foxx series
2012
Cop out
Friends with benefits
Insidious
The revenge of a blonde
Leprechaun
Magical Andes: Season 2
The pianist
Ownership
Prank Encounters: Season 2
Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1
Flattered the movie
The woman of time travelers
Tyler Perrys Madeas big happy family
White boy
Worn stories
Yes man
April 2
Concrete cowboy
Just say yes
Madame Claude
The snake
Sky high
April 3
Escape from planet earth
April 4
What is below
April 5
Coded bias
Family reunion: part 3
April 6
The last children on earth: a happy apocalypse for you
April 7
The big day: Collection 2
Dolly Parton: a tribute to MusiCares
Easy money
It’s a theft: the world’s biggest artistic heist
The Wedding Coach
April 8
The way home
April 9
Have you ever seen fireflies?
Night in paradise
Thunder force
April 10
Replacing
April 11
Diana: The interview that rocked the world
April 12
New Gods: Nezha Reborn
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: seasons 14
April 13
The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1
Mighty Express: Season 3
My love: six stories of true love
April 14
Daddy stop embarrassing me!
The Circle: Season 2
Faculty of Law
Blade
Why did you kill me?
April 15
Dark city under the beat
The master
Roll or die
April 16
Ajeeb Daastaans
Arlo the alligator boy
Crimson peak
Spy Racers Fast & Furious: Season 4: Mexico
In the rhythm
To rush
Synchronous
Why are you like that
The zookeeper’s wife
April 18
Luis Miguel the Series: Season 2
April 19
Miss Sloane
PJ Masks: Season 3
April 20
Izzys Koala World: Season 2
April 21th
Zero
April 22
Life in Color with David Attenborough
Stowaway
23 april
Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll
Shadow and bone
Tell me when
April 27
August: Osage County
Battle of Los Angeles
Fatma
To go! To go! Cory Carson: Season 4
April 28
Sexify
Headspace Guide for Sleeping
April 29
Things Heard and Seen
Yasuke
April 30
The innocent
The Mitchells against the machines
Company stars
The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2
