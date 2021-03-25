Jessica Walter, ‘Arrested Development’ actress, dies at age 80

LOS ANGELES (AP) Jessica Walter, whose roles as scheming matriarch in TVs Arrested Development and stalker in Play Misty for Me were part of a career that relied more on her astringent onscreen presence than her beauty. She was 80 years old.

Walter’s death was confirmed Thursday by his daughter, Brooke Bowman, an executive in the entertainment industry. The cause of death and other details were not immediately provided.

It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica. An actress at work for over six decades, her greatest pleasure has been bringing joy to others through her storytelling on and off screen, ”Bowman said in a statement.

Walter will also be remembered for “his wit, his class and his zest for life in general, or his love life,” added his daughter.

She was a force, and her talent and timing was unmatched, ”Tony Hale, her Arrested Development co-star said on Twitter.

I loved you Jessica Walter. I grew up watching you AND admiring you. Always always excellent, ”tweeted Viola Davis.

Although Walter’s photogenic appearance qualified her for standard leading female roles, she said no regrets about being considered a character actor.

She loved playing difficult women because they are fun roles. They’re juicy, much better than playing with vanilla ingredients, you know Miss Vanilla Ice Cream, Walter said in an interview on the AV Club website.

Her most memorable film role was in the 1971 Clint Eastwoods thriller Play Misty For Me, her first leading role in which she played Evelyn Draper, the woman who became obsessed with the Eastwoods disc jockey character. Walter has been widely praised for his disconcerting performance.

A review by Roger Ebert compared it to “something like fly paper; the more you struggle against his personality, the more firmly you hold on.

Walter’s comedic flair as the deeply flawed mother of a dysfunctional family in Arrested Development has won her a new generation of fans. She approached the success of the second act in a candid style.

It exposed me to a demographic of people who thought I was sick or dead, Walter said in a 2013 interview with The Associated Press.

Jessica Walters Turns Spectacular as Evil Lucille Bluth is one of the great comedic performances in television history, and we loved working with her as much as audiences loved her on Arrested Development, ”said the producer of the series, 20th Television, in a statement.

Younger viewers also discovered her gifts in Archer, in which she played a little martini spy master whose deeply dysfunctional relationship with her main character’s son was the subject of most of the series’ early storylines when it launched in 2009.

Walters’ first feature film was in the 1964 film Lilith, starring Warren Beatty, Jean Seberg, and Gene Hackman, which was also on his first film.

She won a role in John Frankenheim’s epic Grand Prix, starting in 1966, as the glamorous but disgruntled wife of a Formula 1 driver who falls in love with another driver.

That same year, she appeared in Sidney Lumets The Group, a female-led ensemble on prestigious college graduates (Walter played the catty Libby), and again performed for Lumet in the 1968s Bye Bye Braverman.

Walter was the Brooklyn-born, Queens-raised daughter of a Soviet immigrant mother who was a teacher and a father who played bass in the NBC Symphony Orchestra.

She graduated from New York City’s Performing Arts High School and, in her early twenties, was an established actress who would work steadily for the rest of her life. She made her Broadway debut in 1963 Photo Finish and starred in the Love of Life television series from 1962 to 1965.

She made numerous appearances on popular ’60s shows including Naked City, Route 66, The Alfred Hitchcock Hour, The Fugitive, and Flipper.

Walter won an Emmy for Best Actress in a Limited Series in 1975 for Amy Prentiss, in which she played the title character, the first woman to become the San Francisco Police Department’s chief detective. The show, an Ironside spin-off, starred Helen Hunt as Walters’ teenage daughter.

Walter was married to Ross Bowman from 1966 to 1978, with whom she had her daughter Brooke. Walter was married to actor Ron Leibman from 1983 until his death in 2019.

Walter and Leibman, who won a Tony Award for playing Roy Cohn in Angels in America in 1993, were often co-stars, including a 1988 Broadway run from Neil Simons Rumors, and on Archer, where Leibman also voiced a recurring role as a husband. .

___

AP Screenwriter Lindsey Bahr and AP Entertainment Screenwriter Andrew Dalton contributed to this report.