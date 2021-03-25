Who is the Cinnamon Toast Crunch shrimp tail guy and why is he suddenly controversial?

Jensen Karp claimed to have had shrimp tails in his cereal on Monday. But, like everything on the internet, the story gets a lot stranger and potentially darker. Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for TBS

Jensen Karp, also known as Cinnamon Toast Crunch, the shrimp tail guy claimed he took a dollop of shrimp tails into his cereal on Monday. So like everyone else he tweeted about it. The company then responded, claiming that it had investigated the photo and concluded that there were no tails in the Karps cereal, it only saw a build-up of cinnamon sugar. After further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated shrimp tails, you nuts. Wasn't I that crazy until you tried to blow me up? Karp tweeted back. Queue internet users who collectively lose their minds at the bizarre mystery of a cereal box potentially filled with seafood.

The saga quickly went viral and Karp gained more than 100,000 followers on Twitter, according to the social media tracking site. Social blade. But, like everything on the internet, the story is a lot stranger and potentially darker than it initially appeared. After allegations of workplace toxicity and emotional abuse from his ex-girlfriends surfaced, Karps' Twitter account suddenly went silent. So who exactly is the shrimp tail guy and why is he suddenly controversial? Man finds shrimp tails in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch, but company says it's just sugar Woman Who Used Gorilla Glue For Hair Spray Gets First Removal Treatment By Los Angeles Plastic Surgeon He is married to Topanga! Perhaps the strangest information that has emerged from Karps' tweets is that he is married to actress Danielle Fishel. Or, as she is better known as Topanga Lawrence of Boy meets the world. Both have a 21 month old son Adler and lives in Los Angeles. A man named Karp married to a woman named Fishel found shrimp tails in a can of Cinnamon Toast Crunch. The cereal was purchased at Costco on Topanga Canyon Boulevard, and his wife performed Topanga in Boy Meets World. Meanwhile, Karp was a guest on the Pistol Shrimp podcast. Batmanda (@ HarveyBar22) March 24, 2021

Even stranger, Fishel made a sponsored tweet for Coffee Mate a year ago, promoting their Toast Crunch cinnamon flavored coffee creme. At the time, she called Cinnamon Toast Crunch her # 1 cereal and one of the best things to come out of the '90s.

Maybe after a few shrimp in her cereal, she changed her mind. He was a rapper Karp was only 12 years old when his open rap group for Ice-Ts Rhyme Syndicate. As a teenager, he continued his hip-hop career under the nickname Hot Karl and competed in the Power 106s Roll Call freestyle competition, where he became the show champion after 45 consecutive weeks. Then, in the early 2000s, Karp signed a deal with Interscope Records, valued at $ 1 million. His debut album Your Housekeeper Hates You, featured some pretty famous rappers including Kanye West, Redman and will.i.am. As the 41 year old said Weekly entertainment in 2016, his rap career didn't end with the happiest ending, after the label couldn't release the album due to scheduling conflicts. He then wrote a memoir, chronicling the recording deal titled: Kanye West Owes Me $ 300 and Other True Stories From A White Rapper Who Almost Made It Big.

Karp appeared on a podcast called Pistol Shrimps Radio The 41-year-old now makes a living as a comedian, writer and podcast host. Along with Fishel, Karp dissects the Cameo website where ordinary people can hire actors, athletes, performers and more, to create personalized video messages, for a fee in his podcast. Talk cheap. Photo by Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for Hallmark Channel According to Vulture, Karp was also a staple on an Earwolf podcast called Radio Shrimp Gun, which followed the 2015 season of an all-female basketball team named The Pistol Shrimps. Now this is a coincidence. He is accused of being manipulative and narcissistic Since the podcasters' posts went viral, a number of women have come forward on Twitter and have alleged that he has been emotionally abusive and manipulative, in the workplace and in relationships. In a tweet on Wednesday, Melissa Stetten writer and former member of the Pistol Shrimps alleged that Karp was a gaslighting manipulator narcissistic ex-boyfriend. (Karp) once told me he was surprised I didn't kill myself because my life was so wasteful, she wrote. She later said she had received a number of texts from women still in therapy because of Karps' terror. Writer Stephanie Mickus later quoted Stettens' tweet to share his own alleged experiences with Karp, writing: My quickly deleted sub-tweet yesterday said oh no I can't keep up with the latest viral saga because I got stuck in 2014 because I wasn't graceful enough after a surprise threesome ! But not until I was told to be careful, otherwise I will never work in this town again.

Many other women have come forward on Twitter, sharing allegations of Karp abuse.

I don't specifically remember saying I hope he's rat poisoned when I threw change into a well, but it really sounds like something I would do. Eliza Skinner (@elizaskinner) March 24, 2021

In a Twitter thread, writer Brittani Nichols described her time working with Karp on Let go of the mic, a musical reality contest, where she was the only black writer. He entered the hall a maximum of 3 times throughout the season. Never greeted us. When he wanted to speak to the chief writer, he would shout his name from his desk. The only solid memory I have of him in the room was our last day. I was saying in freestyle how happy I was that the job was over, she wrote.

Karp has yet to respond to the allegations, none of which have been proven. The last time he tweeted was Wednesday. No real update and I'm not posting all day about this bullshit yet, he writes. While waiting for the envelope I accepted from General Mills to send them back pieces and part of a shrimp tail will leave the house for DNA testing at noon. They grow up so fast. No real update and I'm not posting about this bullshit all day again. While waiting for the envelope I accepted from General Mills to send them back pieces and part of a shrimp tail will leave the house for DNA testing at noon. They grow up so fast. Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 24, 2021

Content of the article

