Jessica Simpson Recalls When She Told Her Daughter About Child Abuse
Jessica Simpson revealed a deeply personal and painful part of her senior year when she told the world about the sexual abuse she suffered as a child in the pages of her memoir, Open Book.
But there was one person very close to her who only learned of this troubling time later, when Simpson toured to promote the book. It’s when his eldest daughter, Maxwell, heard a fan talk about it, then turned to his mother with a question of her own.
In the new paperback version of The Simpsons Book, the singer, actor, and entrepreneur shared an update on this difficult but important parenting moment.
(M) my 7-year-old daughter Maxwell joined me at the table, the 40-year-old wrote. The people in line also wanted his autograph in the book.
So Maxwell was at his side when a woman approached them with tears in her eyes.
Thanks for bringing up your childhood experiences, the fan told her, and without further details, Simpson knew exactly which part of her memoir she was talking about.
Shed wrote candidly about the abuse she suffered from 6 to 12 years old, at the hands of a woman she has since forgiven.
I went through the same thing and am a mother now, the emotional reader continued. I was afraid this would happen to my kids because I just couldn’t talk to them about it.
The Simpsons daughter was moved by the tears of strangers.
Maxwell nudged me in the leg, Simpson recalls. Mom, she whispered. You should give her a hug. I jumped, shaking my head as if I had lost my manners. I’m so sorry, I said, moving around the table to give her a real hug.
As the star kissed her, the fan added that she was fine now, that she was in therapy and had at least discussed what had happened to her with her husband, although she believed earlier that she was in therapy. ‘it was too late to face the pain of the past.
When she walked away, Simpson noted, Maxwell asked, What was she talking about?
While this reader had yet to find the right time to talk to her children about the abuse, Simpson suddenly discovered that she and Maxwell were living in this moment.
I motioned to the event manager to give me a minute, she wrote. Then she turned to Maxwell and said: Well in the book mom talks about when she was a little younger than you … I had a hard time with someone touching me from an uncomfortable way.
Maxwell, who had already shown sympathy to the fan earlier, then gifted it to his mother.
Oh, it’s so sad, mom, she said. It’s my sweet daughter who starts praying on November 1 that Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, the elves and all the reindeer will sleep well so they can rest during their busy Christmas time, Simpson explained.
But when Maxwell tried to calm her down by telling her not to worry, that this wouldn’t happen to me, Simpson thought carefully about his response.
I wanted to smile and say, you’re right, and move on. But I couldn’t, she wrote. We don’t want it, no, I said. And if it ever does, I want you to be able to tell them to stop and tell me or dad right away. OKAY?
Maxwell agreed and mom realized that they had both learned something important that day.
Simpson, who has two other children with husband Eric Johnson, son Ace, 7, and daughter Birdie, 2, stressed: Parents need to seize those times when you have your children’s attention. Time passes so fast.
