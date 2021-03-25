George Segal, avant-garde of the wave of young Jewish actors of the 1960s, dies at 87





Segal brought sex and athleticism to his 1966 role of a naive academic trapped by a destructive couple in Whos Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Segal starred alongside Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton in the film, earning her her only Oscar nomination. His roles were soon Jewish too, in films like Bye Bye Braverman in 1968 and Blume in Love in 1973. In 1970, he broke Jewish stereotypes in The Owl and the Pussycat, where he played opposite Barbra Streisand. His most iconic Jewish role at the time was not overtly Jewish: he played the eponymous hero in the 1966 spy thriller The Quiller Memorandum, hunting down a circle of postwar Nazis. Harold Pinter, the Jewish playwright who wrote the screenplay, remodeled the terse British spy in Elleston Trevors’ novel into an American furious with Europe for allowing the Nazis to flourish and never really having them crushed. Nobody wears a brown shirt now, no streamers, you see, British Quillers wielder, played by Alec Guinness, told him. Therefore, they are difficult to recognize, they look like everyone else. Quiller is ultimately betrayed (spoiler alert) by his young German girlfriend. He is captured by the Nazis and resists their torture to escape. He meets his master and they have a Pinter-esque exchange that hints at the post-war anomaly of being Jewish in a continent that made Jews disappear. Met a man called Oktober, Quiller recounts his meeting with the Nazi leader. At the end of our conversation, he ordered them to kill me. Handler returns: And did they do it? Segal continued to play romantic roles, most notably teaming up with Glenda Jackson in A Touch of Class in 1973. He filmed the classic crime caper, The Hot Rock, opposite Robert Redford, in 1972, and joined Elliott Gould in 1974 in California Split considered one of the best gaming films of all time. His career entered a downward spiral in the early 1980s, fueled by what he said was self-destructive behavior, including drugs. His rehabilitation included a tour with a band he led with his banjo, the Beverly Hills Unlisted Jazz Band. During an appearance with the group in Israel in 1982, he was greeted as a hero. Segal played minor roles and then reemerged in 1996 as the father of Ben Stillers in Flirting with Disaster. This character would define the rest of his career: the neurotic and self-effacing Jewish father. It was a role he reproduced in the TV sitcoms Just Shoot Me! (albeit like an ostensible Italian) and The Goldbergs, from 2013 to today. Segal was born in 1934 in New York. He is survived by two daughters, Polly and Elizabeth, from his first marriage to Marion Sobel, and his third wife, Sonia Schultz Greenbaum, a high school girlfriend with whom he reunited after the death of his second wife, Linda Rogoff. Sonia said Segal died from bypass surgery.

