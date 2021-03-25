Disneyland unveils theme park, retail and parking expansion plans – Orange County Register

Disneyland has unveiled long-term plans for the expansion of theme parks, shops and parking lots as Anaheim Theme Park prepares to work with the city to reinvent what the resort district will look like during over the next two decades.

DisneylandForward is Disneys ‘effort to work with the city to develop the Disneyland resort, update the resort district master plan, and propel Anaheims’ economic rebound after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disney will be asking the city over the next few weeks and months for more flexibility in plans approved in the 1990s so that it can add a mix of theme park, hotel, retail, food and entertainment. on the eastern and western edges of Disneyland. recourse.

Disneyland portfolio manager for Walt Disney Imagineering, Jeanette Lomboy, told a press briefing on Thursday, March 25 that the DisneylandForward plan includes what may be possible in the future at Disneyland Resort with more flexibility and city ​​approvals.

Due to the current rigid district structure, we just need more flexibility, Lomboy said. We are excited about the possibilities and ready to dream. Believe me, we have no shortage of ideas, content or stories to tell or build.

The immersive theme park expansion to the west envisions a theme park at the downtown Disney and Lilo and Stitch parking lots, woven into the middle of the Disneyland Hotel and the Paradise Pier Hotel.

Disney officials described the site on the west side bounded by Katella Avenue, Walnut Street, Magic Way and Disneyland Drive as more of a theme park extension than a new third gate.

Concept art for the west side site shows a central mountain surrounded by water with interspersed buildings at the south end of the property. A mountain ridge to the west separates the theme park from neighboring neighborhoods.

The west side site connects to Downtown Disney near the unused AMC theater and ESPN zone.

Concept art for the north end of the west side site includes an Autopia-type car course and a Dumbo-type spinning ride.

The expansion of Disney Entertainment Destination east side would bring together experiences from theme parks, hotels, shopping, dining and entertainment at the Toy Story parking lot next to the Anaheim Convention Center.

The site on the east side of the 56-acre Fujishige strawberry farm-turned-Disney parking lot has long been discussed as a possible third gate for the theme park’s future expansion.

Concept art for the east side shopping area includes a central lagoon surrounded by shops and a low-rise hotel with a parking structure near the corner of Katella Avenue and Haster Street.

What we know today is that customers need and want more, Lomboy said. In order to give customers what they want, we need more flexibility here in Anaheim. Customers demand immersive, integrated experiences that are not unique in their uses. We no longer think of uses as separate. Retailing, dining, entertainment, theme parks and hotels are all part of the same experiences in one place. And we need the space on our land to create environments rich in stories.

The DisneylandForward plan also includes possible new parking along the Disney Way.

However, the company’s ambitions will need to be approved by Anaheim executives after a back-and-forth planning process that is expected to take two years before final decisions are made.

Anaheim spokesman Mike Lyster said the city was at this point receptive to the updated zoning around the Disneyland resort and the surrounding tourist district around Harbor Boulevard and Katella Avenue. The rezoning in the 1990s paved the way for the construction of Disney California Adventure, Downtown Disney, and the massive Mickey & Friends parking structure.

But restricting land to single uses is seen as outdated, as city planners consider how tourists in 2021 want to be immersed in their destination.

The easiest way to think about it is that we would work with them to look at flexibility, to see how sites are being used as part of that planning, Lyster said. Right now, depending on the plan, you could have one area designated as a hotel, you could have another designated as entertainment.

Going forward, Disney is looking for mixed-use flexibility, Lyster said. On the same plot you would have a hotel and entertainment as opposed to two different plots.

For example, Disney could build its Toy Story parking lot on Katella Avenue – which is currently used as a mass coronavirus vaccination site – in a hotel, for which the land is already zoned.

But with more flexible planning, it might also be able to host entertainment uses, which could add sales taxes to future revenue, Lyster said.

The hardships of the past pandemic year and the effect on the city’s tourist block are not lost on city council, which on Tuesday voted to close a $ 108 million deficit by borrowing up to $ 210 million.

Over the past year, we’ve seen what the Disneyland Resort means to Anaheims’ economy and the role it plays in helping us deliver vital public services to our residents, neighborhoods and businesses, said Mayor Harry Sidhu in a statement.

I am happy to reflect on the evolution of the Disneyland Resort and how best to maximize this resource for our city, said Sidhu.

This overhaul is evident in plans to rebuild the areas around Angel Stadium and the Honda Center into mixed-use blocks of apartments, offices, shops, restaurants and other entertainment over the next decade.

We see the three complimenting each other, Lyster said. We see this as our path to economic recovery in the years to come.

DisneylandForward’s presentation included artistic concepts from Disney theme park projects around the world that give an idea of ​​what the future expansion of the Disneyland complex could look like. Projects presented by Lomboy included the Tangled, Frozen and Peter Pan themed terrains at Tokyo Disneyland in Japan, the Zootopia themed terrain, the Disneytown shopping district and the Tron roller coaster in Shanghai Disneyland in China and Toy Story Land and the neighborhood. shopkeeper from Disney Springs to Walt Disney World in Florida.

We’re not announcing anything specific today as part of DisneylandForward, Lomboy said. These types of projects should give you a feel for the types of integrated experiences and story-rich lands that define the industry that we want to bring to Anaheim.

Disneyland has only dipped into less than half of the millions of square feet of theme park and hotel space that have already been approved for the resort district, according to Disney officials.

DisneylandForward’s conceptual development plan remains within the existing 500-acre Disneys property in Anaheim with no physical expansion or additional acreage.

We’re not changing the size of the toast, we’re just spreading the peanut butter, according to a Disney official.