‘Spencer’ movie finds Prince Charles in actor Jack Farthing as filming moves to UK





"Spencer," the movie starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, found its Prince Charles in British actor Jack Farthing. The next film takes place over a single weekend in which the Royal Family celebrate the Christmas holidays at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. It covers the conflict between Prince Charles and Diana which ultimately leads to the end of their marriage. Diana divorced Charles in 1996 and he later married Camilla Parker-Bowles after Diana's death. According to Deadline, the film called on Farthing, best known for his role in the BBC One drama series "Poldark", to play the British King in the film, which is set in 1991. The film also called on Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris for roles in the dramatized story of Dianas' end of marriage. While the bulk of production took place in Germany, production would head to the UK to begin the final filming streak before the end of "Spencer". As IndieWire Note, the roles of Diana and Charles have been a clear path to accolades for stars like Emma Corrin and Josh OConnor who won Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards this year for their portrayal of the duo on Netflix "The Crown." Stewart previously spoke of playing the late mother of Prince Harry and Prince William during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in November. "Maybe I didn't grow up with her the same way, I was really young when she passed away," Stewart said at the time. The star added that she was "protective" of Diana even though she was a child when she tragically died in 1997. "I was really young, [I] I didn't know what was going on, "she said." It's hard not to feel protective of her. She was so young. " She continued, "I mean, everyone's perspective is different and there is no way you can do anything right because what is done is based on personal experience."

