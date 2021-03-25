Actually Happened to Riverdale Season 5 Episode 9





Ahh, the epic ups and downs of high school football. 1. I have to be honest here, I think this week was an ~ epic ~ high school football low that Archie was talking about. For example, 99% of this episode says the Bulldogs are a shitty football team, and all the adults in this town care way too much. Get better hobbies, folks! CW

Veronica and Archie act like a high school football team is going to redeem all of Riverdale’s soul and single-handedly take down H * ram L * dge, but the problem is … the football team stinks !!! As in, literally hasn’t scored a single point yet. 2. So Veronica does what she does best and offers up to $ 10,000 in the first person of the team to score. CW

You see, the problem with the time jump in this episode is that instead of being teenagers too obsessed with their high school football team, they’re GROWN-ASS ADULTS who are too obsessed with their football team. high school, and it’s just sad. 3. But money is not the only thing that can save this city! Apparently pancakes can too! Veronica convinces Tabitha to have officially sponsored the Bulldogs by Pop, which means throwing a pancake breakfast. Fortunately, they know someone with a ~ thriving ~ maple syrup business. CW

Archie gives another passionate talk about, like, football and pancakes, and everyone acts like it’s super deep and inspiring. Yawn. 4. It’s a tangent, but I would really like to own a Pop bobblehead. Please let me know if you hear of any leads. 5. In much sadder news, Alice is in real pain over Polly’s disappearance. Things are not going well: Betty receives a call from Glen indicating that the blood on the phone booth matches Polly’s blood. CW

Okay, just to be clear, Glen is absolutely a villain. You shouldn’t trust him. 6. Meanwhile, Jughead, who started the time jump by running away from debt collectors, now has the financial means to set up a full alien surveillance system in an unknown location with huge windows? CW

Am I missing something? Is this the Andrews house? Did he equip the sex bunker with windows? Is it better for me to stop asking questions? Basically, Jughead decided to rotate his novel to be about aliens … and how aliens are actually just a front for trauma or something? 7. Turns out, Jughead student LERMAN LOGAN wrote a story about moths. CW

Oh, be a mothman on the wall Riverdale writers’ room when they named Lerman Logan. 8. One of the funniest things on this show right now is that the main Weatherbee still only wears one glove because of the days when the organ harvesting cult leader suspected him of being a mole and cut off his finger before trying to launch his rocket and drive. a bus full of farmers on a cliff. I just think it’s funny. CW

Waldo has to discipline Jughead to be a shit teacher, but based on everything I’ve said above, I’m not sure if he has a high moral standing here. 9. On a serious note, Kevin and Tom Keller had an emotional conversation, and Casey Cott’s performance here was wonderful. Their relationship has always been a highlight of this show. CW

At the start of the episode, Kevin leaves his house with Fangs and Toni, telling his father that he doesn’t deserve love. Then Cheryl tries to step in and, I guess, apologizes for her behavior from the last episode, but it doesn’t end well. Later in the episode, Kevin is the victim of a hate crime in the sauna, which ultimately leads to an emotional conversation with his father where he explains that he is ashamed of being gay, largely because his mother doesn’t. did not accept it. Basically, I really wanted to hug Kevin this whole episode. It deserves more and better scripts. ten. On a serious note too, Lili’s play this week was awesome as well, and that scene where Betty went to see Cheryl about whether or not she should tell Alice what she found out about Polly was a really sweet moment. CW

Betty ultimately decides to hide the truth from Alice in order to protect her, a choice that will come back to haunt her later. 11. Bad news! Archie’s star player has been transferred because he wants to be part of a football team that scores points. So, of course, Archie and Veronica have no choice but to have SEX IMMEDIATELY. CW

Here’s a handy chart of how Archie deals with his issues:

a) Can I create a new club, ideally funded by Veronica? b) No? Okay, can Veronica just, like, throw a bunch of money at my problem? c) Okay, can I give an inspiring talk about the soul of Riverdale and so Did Veronica spend a lot of money to fix the problem? d) Screw it! No, literally it’s time to strike. 12. Bughead teamed up again briefly this week, and what’s better with “bughead” than “mothmen”, amirite? CW

There’s a lot going on with the alien plot this week. Betty and Jughead find out that maybe Lerman and Polly were both captured in the ~ spaceship ~ (or whatever rang like a spaceship), but Lerman managed to escape after being missing for a week. Unfortunately, Lerman and his family leave town at the end of the episode. 13. Betty also becomes Dark Betty and decides to take matters into her own hands to stop the creepy truckers Riverdale to kidnap girls. CW

She’s about to kill one of them, but luckily Jughead calls her in time. 14. In a huge twist, Veronica proves she knows someone other from New York than Katy Keene, a soccer player named T Dub of the “New York Goliaths” who has nothing better to do than inspire a really bad football team! CW

I’m playing fair, he was obviously very nice and supporting the team. 15. Reginald has apparently regained his consciousness this week and is returning his Bulldogs allegiances after calling a group of kids “losers” at Pop’s. He had no problem with the ~ arson ~ but draws the line to break high school legs. Hmm … 16. I’m not going to question how that Pop’s food truck was ready to go, but I’m obsessed with this and want one with my Pop’s head. 17. Cheryl performed a Lady Gaga musical number “Stupid Love” because of the LESSONS she did. CW

Last week a dance battle, this week a musical number. There’s a 100% chance that Cheryl will end up staring in the high school musical this season, right? Also, it was a reminder that Toni Topaz has to be in every episode of this show. 18. I’m sorry, but something about football coach Archie is endlessly funny to me. 19. As completely insane as the big decisive “win” here and the main storyline of this episode is literally just a team scoring ONCE in a game where they lost 520 !!! CW

But, alas, that means the Riverdale Bulldogs can stay in the league, a plot point I forgot to mention earlier because it was so unimportant to me. (Basically yet another ploy / bet between Veronica and Daddykins.) Also, I guess it’s all forgiven with Reggie now? K. 20. I’m not a soulless monster, however; I am very happy for Britta! The kids on this team deserve the world, it’s only the adults who need to calm down. 21. Finally, the freaking Glen shows up and tells Alice the truth and acts in an extremely sketchy and odd manner and says that he now takes full charge of the case. I do not like it! It’s like Charles 2.0 for me … CW

I’m glad my only remark about this moment was: “Glen !! IS !! Bad !!!” But where is the lie ?! Okay, it’s time for the theories, questions, comments and concerns ahead of next week’s midseason finale! That’s right, next week is the last episode until summer. Fingers crossed that this city is finally rid of Hiram once and for all. TV and movies Get all the best pop culture and entertainment moments right in your inbox.

