“Poet” on “Oz”; ‘Hightown’ Actor, ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ – Deadline





Craig “Mums” Grant, actor and poet who appeared in all six seasons of the HBO prison drama Oz among dozens of movie, television and stage credits, died Thursday, apparently of natural causes, according to his representatives. He was 52 years old. Billed as muMs da Schemer, the name he used during his early years of slam-poetry, Grant became or came back as Arnold “Poet” Jackson on Oz throughout his 1997-2003 run, appearing in all episodes except seven. His character was a heroin addict who is released from “Emerald City,” only to return after killing a drug dealer. A member of the Homeboys prison gang, the character often recited poems about the social and political injustice endured by black Americans. Born and raised in New York City, Grant competed in the 1996 National Poetry Slam as a member of the Nuyorican team and was featured in the 1998 feature documentary. Slam Nation: The sport of spoken word. It was also featured on the first seasons on HBO. Def Poetry Jam. Grant later became a member of the LAByrinth Theater Company, which staged his solo show A miller facilitator. Related story Showbiz and Media Characters We Lost in 2021 – Photo Gallery After Oz wrapped up in 2003, Grant appeared in popular TV shows such as Les Sopranos, Chappelle’s Show, Law & Order, Boston Legal, Cold Case, Blue Bloods, Nurse Jackie, Luke Cage, high maintenance and The last OG. He also returned as Cash Jackson in the 2017-19 Netflix comedy-drama. She must have it. He recently completed a role in Steven Soderbergh’s No sudden movement, with Jon Hamm, Benicio Del Toro and Don Cheadle. At the time of his death, Grant was shooting a recurring role in Starz’s Hightown and was due to travel to Atlanta next week to wrap up an arc on Tyler Perry’s BET + series All the queen’s men. His other film credits include Monsters, Breaking Point, The Good Heart, Ball Don’t Lie, Interview and Dark water. On Broadway, Grant participated in the 24 hours of play four times during the 2000s. “We are heartbroken at the loss of one of the most sincere, caring and loving souls we have ever had the pleasure of representing,” said longtime representatives Ellipsis Entertainment Group, Headline Talent Agency, and Ellis Talent Group in a joint press release. “Craig was more than our client, he was our dear friend. We all just lost a phenomenal man.







