Bertrand Tavernier, renowned French filmmaker, dies at 79ExBulletin

Best known in the United States for his jazz film Midnight round, Bertrand Tavernier has directed around forty feature films and documentaries. He was also a renowned film historian, the author of 50 years of American cinema, and he championed the work of other filmmakers past and present. He was 79 years old.

Parisian film journalist Joan Dupont has known Tavernier for many years. She says Tavernier reveled in the cinema. “He’s a very amazing filmmaker because he jumps from one genre to another; you never know where you’re going to find him next,” she says.

The historical drama Captain Conan took place during the First World War. The watchmaker of St Paul tells the story of a man in the 1970s whose son murders a factory owner. The film that reached its largest American audience, Midnight round, talks about a Frenchman’s love for American jazz. Tavernier also filmed documentaries on the war for Algerian independence, undocumented immigrants in France and blues singers in the Mississippi Delta in America.

In each of them, he wanted to build on the powerful American influence in films but to make French films, like he said WHY Fresh air in 1996.

“We had films derived from American cinema,” Tavernier said. “We have people trying to make a copy of American movies saying they’ll sell more in the United States. And I love American directors and American cinema. I just want to keep making the movies I want. and I want the other French filmmakers to continue making the films they want. “

Tavernier started making films in 1964. His groundbreaking film in the United States came 20 years later with A Sunday in the countryside, on an aging painter and his adult children.

Tavernier was younger than the great filmmakers of the French New Wave, even though he was once assistant to Jean-Luc Godard. But he differed from Godard and others in one crucial attitude, says writer Joan Dupont: “He said to me, ‘They never really show you working class people.’ I think what he meant was that they don’t show you people, they show you special people. I find him extremely touching in his passion and his sensitivity to what he has experienced, his perception of others because he moves and observes. “

Although he did a number of historical dramas, Tavernier refused to treat the past as a museum. His 2010 film The Princess of Montpensier tells the story of a very young bride in the 16th century, during the fierce wars of religion between Catholics and Protestants.

“Unless I’m completely wrong, I feel like killing in the name of religions is still something happening today, right?” Tavernier said in 2010. “I think that makes the front pages of many newspapers around the world. It seems to me that the treatment of women is still something we talk about a lot, right?”

Five years later, he told me that he fell in love with the movies for the first time when he was a child with tuberculosis. Sanatorium staff showed patients films and said the films saved his life back then and also in 2015 when he was lying in a hospital bed after cancer surgery. He edited My journey through French cinema, his tribute of more than three hours to the great French filmmakers who preceded him.

“I wanted to thank you for the way they light up my life,” he told NPR in 2017. “They made me richer, more passionate, more curious. For the way they sometimes save my life. life. When I was very young, I was sick. I was not in good health, I had tuberculosis, and the cinema was something that made me dream; it fascinated me. I think I survive , I survive, because of the cinema. It gave me hope. “