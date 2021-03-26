Kristin Davis’ dark role in ‘Deadly Illusions’ surprised her’ Sex and the City ‘fans

If you appeared on Netflix last week, you’ve probably seen that a new thriller starring Kristin Davis has been the # 1 trending movie in America.

But for anyone who loves the 56-year-old actor from his work as Charlotte York on “Sex and the City,” you’ll be very surprised at what awaits you.

Kristin Davis. FOX / Getty Images

What is “Deadly Illusions” about?

The film, titled “Deadly Illusions,” stars Davis as a popular thriller writer who decides to reprise a new book at the behest of her husband, played by Dermot Mulroney. She points out that she is a different person when she writes, which is why they decide to get some extra help around the house to relieve her stress. In the walks, nanny Grace, 20, played by Greer Grammer (yes, Kelsey Grammer’s daughter), who is so sweet and perfect, Davis’ character begins to doubt her good intentions.

From there, the film becomes a psychotic and sexualized thriller that blurs the lines between reality and fiction. There is also a lot of sex, nudity, and bloody violence. Those who go through all of that and watch the ending are even more confused by the film’s conclusion, which only leaves you with more questions.

Well some fans take Davis’ social media to express their love for the film, but many also admit that the film was way too much for them to handle.

“I need someone to explain the ending to me. So confused,” wrote one viewer.

Davis actually responded, reassuring his confused fan, “I get it!”

Another person was a little more opinionated with his thoughts. “This film made me uncomfortable,” they wrote. “Only could spend half of it.”

Davis even responded to this comment, gently agreeing with his follower, “It’s okay, I get it!”

Other fans are happy to see Davis in a role that is quite different from Charlotte, the sexually naive and desperate romantic who made her famous in “Sex and the City.”

“The movie wasn’t my cup of tea at all, but my husband and I watched it even though I had to explain everything to him because he couldn’t keep track of the real bits and pieces of the novel,” one person wrote in the comments.

“I kept saying ‘Charlotte definitely wouldn’t consider this’,” they added. “I have to admit the acting was perfect and it was good to see you working as a completely different character. You are a fantastic actress and you are good at whatever it is that you have decided on. Well done @iamkristindavis I am proud of your talents. “

Another fan wrote: “It was so good !!!! We told everyone they MUST watch it!”

Whether or not you decide to commit two hours and watch the movie is up to you, but don’t tell us we didn’t warn you first.

