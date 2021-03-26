Entertainment
Kristin Davis’ dark role in ‘Deadly Illusions’ surprised her’ Sex and the City ‘fans
If you appeared on Netflix last week, you’ve probably seen that a new thriller starring Kristin Davis has been the # 1 trending movie in America.
But for anyone who loves the 56-year-old actor from his work as Charlotte York on “Sex and the City,” you’ll be very surprised at what awaits you.
What is “Deadly Illusions” about?
The film, titled “Deadly Illusions,” stars Davis as a popular thriller writer who decides to reprise a new book at the behest of her husband, played by Dermot Mulroney. She points out that she is a different person when she writes, which is why they decide to get some extra help around the house to relieve her stress. In the walks, nanny Grace, 20, played by Greer Grammer (yes, Kelsey Grammer’s daughter), who is so sweet and perfect, Davis’ character begins to doubt her good intentions.
From there, the film becomes a psychotic and sexualized thriller that blurs the lines between reality and fiction. There is also a lot of sex, nudity, and bloody violence. Those who go through all of that and watch the ending are even more confused by the film’s conclusion, which only leaves you with more questions.
Well some fans take Davis’ social media to express their love for the film, but many also admit that the film was way too much for them to handle.
“I need someone to explain the ending to me. So confused,” wrote one viewer.
Davis actually responded, reassuring his confused fan, “I get it!”
Another person was a little more opinionated with his thoughts. “This film made me uncomfortable,” they wrote. “Only could spend half of it.”
Davis even responded to this comment, gently agreeing with his follower, “It’s okay, I get it!”
Other fans are happy to see Davis in a role that is quite different from Charlotte, the sexually naive and desperate romantic who made her famous in “Sex and the City.”
“The movie wasn’t my cup of tea at all, but my husband and I watched it even though I had to explain everything to him because he couldn’t keep track of the real bits and pieces of the novel,” one person wrote in the comments.
“I kept saying ‘Charlotte definitely wouldn’t consider this’,” they added. “I have to admit the acting was perfect and it was good to see you working as a completely different character. You are a fantastic actress and you are good at whatever it is that you have decided on. Well done @iamkristindavis I am proud of your talents. “
Another fan wrote: “It was so good !!!! We told everyone they MUST watch it!”
Whether or not you decide to commit two hours and watch the movie is up to you, but don’t tell us we didn’t warn you first.
Related:
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]