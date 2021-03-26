Ancient and mystical city of Mardin in Turkey to host Bollywood production





Southeastern Turkey, Mardin, recently expanded its growing catalog of city-shot film projects by adding a new Bollywood production headed by acclaimed Indian director Ribhu Dasgupta and produced by esteemed Vivek Agrawal. Mardin has hosted an increasing number of local television and film productions in recent years, while attracting international directors with its enchanting historic texture and the One City is now set to host the shooting of the Bollywood film Durga, which will be produced locally by Melih Glhan Kzlkaya. Dasgupta and Agrawal visited the historic town on Thursday before starting filming and met with Governor of Mardin and Deputy Mayor Mahmut Demirta and Provincial Director of Culture and Tourism Sabahattin Gen to discuss the project, which will be a feature film. action.

A night view of Mardin shows the historic city adorned with lights, Mardin, southeastern Turkey, March 25, 2021 (Photo DHA) Demirta said that many directors, photographers, producers and various artists have lined up to define their projects in Mardin which, with its culture and civilization, has been an inspiration to many. We will give them the support they need, Demirta said and added that production of Durga would start in the following days. In particular, last year artists shot their music videos in our city. National and international companies have chosen locations in our city to rotate their catalogs, noted Demirta. Even before Mardin hosted many TV series productions, we continue to host many film and TV projects. Demirta pointed out that Mardin attracts artists with its unique characteristics. Mardin, with its architectural, ethnographic, archaeological, historical and visual values, gives the impression of a time that has stopped moving; it is a poetic city, he told Demirren News Agency (DHA).

An aerial view shows the minaret of a historic mosque in Mardin, southeastern Turkey, March 25, 2021. (Photo DHA) Demirta said Mardin was a mystical city and was home to many civilizations throughout its history. Mardin, with its composition of different cultures and religions, and its resemblance to an open-air museum, is one of the few protected archaeological cities in the world along with Venice and Jerusalem. Meanwhile, famous director Dasgupta expressed his admiration for the city and said he felt validated in choosing Mardin for the production of his new film. We will shoot the film in Cappadocia and Gaziantep alongside Mardin. The film will feature several famous actors in Indian cinema, Dasgupta said. I am already excited.

