Bollywood Roundup: Deepika Padukone, Nimrat Kaur, Malaika Arora and more …

Deepika and Ranveer give the figure challenge a spin

Bombay– Actress Deepika Padukone uploaded a funny video to her social media page on Thursday, in which she and her actor husband Ranveer Singh recreated the popular figure challenge but ended it in a spiritual way.

For the uninitiated, the figure challenge has gained popularity on social media, with people moving from a regular personality to a beautiful figure with a red background. The late singer Paul Anka’s classic track “Put Your Head on My Shoulders” plays against the backdrop of the person in the video.

The couple started the video with a romantic scene and eventually went down to figure with a similar backdrop. However, instead of keeping the sultry tone regular, the two playfully danced around in circles on a different track in the second half of the video.

Deepika, captioned the video: “Should we ring a rose ring @ranveersingh instead !?”

Deepika and Ranveer will soon be sharing screen space in the upcoming 83 ′ movie. The actor will try out the role of former cricketer Kapil Dev in the director of Kabir Khan, which chronicles the iconic 1983 World Cup triumph in India.

Nimrat Kaur: A career abroad has a price

Bombay– Actress Nimrat Kaur, who has been on international projects such as “Homeland” and “Wayward Pines,” says that due to her involvement outside of Bollywood, she doesn’t have a lot of film choices in India.

However, the actress adds that she has never had to remind anyone who she is.

“I am not in circulation as I would have liked to do regularly. I may not be able to choose from a wide range of pieces that I would have otherwise. But it never got to the point where I have to remind people who I am, ”Nimrat told IANS.

She adds that she may not be offered the kind of roles she wants, but that is the “price” she has to pay for a career abroad.

“They might not give me exactly what I’m looking for, but it’s part of life. I have a career abroad and here. It comes at a price, ”she says.

Speaking of the kind of work she wants to undertake, Nimrat says, “I can’t think of a genre that I won’t try, even if I fail. I am looking for all kinds of work. The more you do, the more you want it. It’s a bottomless pit where you can keep playing with different people.

Nimrat will be seen in the film “Dasvi”, which also features Yami Gautam and Abhishek Bachchan.

Malaika Arora has the art of balance

Bombay– Bollywood diva and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora showcased the art of balance in her latest social media post.

The 47-year-old posted three photos to Instagram on Thursday, where she could be seen standing on a comfortable basketball, wearing a gray sports bra paired with shorts.

“There is a fine line between endless sway and balance with grace. The only difference is your strength! What an incredible session today! Keep pushing! Malaika captioned the image.

The dancing diva had recently given classes on how to twerk on the photo-sharing site. In the clip, Malaika twerks on American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo’s song “Wiggle,” wearing athletic shorts and a sports bra.

Malaika, who is reportedly dating actor Arjun Kapoor, continues to share information about her professional and personal life on social media to keep in touch with her fans.

Ananya Panday flaunts her post-pack glow

Bombay– Actress Ananya Panday gave her fans a glamorous item on Thursday.

In the photo she shared on Instagram, Ananya can be seen wearing a printed cropped jacket sporting minimal makeup. She left her hair open and looked absolutely radiant.

She captioned the image as follows: “#PostPackUpShot with my dear favorite friend @avigowariker.”

Ananya has her pussy full. Two great films to come. She will be seen in the movie “Liger” where is cast opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda. The film was directed by filmmaker Puri Jagannnadh. Produced by Karan Johar, the film will be released on September 9.

She will also be part of Shakun Batra’s upcoming release where she will be seen alongside actors Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Ananya made her Bollywood debut with “Student of the Year 2” in 2019. She was also seen in the movie “Pati Patni Aur Woh” after that.

Farhan Akhtar posts comeback boxing video

Bombay– Actor Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to post a retrospective boxing video of himself. The clip is from her training days for her upcoming movie “Toofan”.

In the video, Akhtar could be seen packing a punch in the boxing ring. He captioned the video, “Let’s start from the very beginning. Back in March 2019 and again the first few days of training in the ring with @drewnealpt who pointed out that I’m still not relaxed in the shoulders and still not moving my feet good effect .. I’m just trying not to not sit between sets (I didn’t tell Drew that) .. Work in progress, progress being work. “

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan and Mehra, the film also features Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal.

This is the second time that Farhan has been led by Mehra. They had previously collaborated for “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag” in 2013.

“Toofan” will be released on Amazon Prime Video on May 21.

Kapil Sharma announces new season calling for new talent

Bombay– Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma’s comedy cat show The Kapil Sharma Show, which has been discontinued, is set to return with a new season.

As the show’s host, Kapil says he plans to add new people to the creative team.

The show already stars Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh. More actors and writers are expected to feature in the coming season.

Kapil said: “I am delighted and happy to welcome new talent – actors and writers on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Looking forward to meeting like-minded and talented people who have the right passion for entertainment. “

The show will be co-produced by Salman Khan Television (SKTV) and Banijay Asia.

SKTV CEO Nadeem Koreishi said, “While Kapil Sharma and the rest of the ensemble cast are household names across the country, every day we try to give audiences something new and exciting. This opportunity here for other actors and team members has the same purpose. “(IANS)