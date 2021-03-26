Batwoman season 2 episode 9 pictures give a detailed look at the black mask





The footage from Season 2 Episode 9 “Rule # 1” of the CW DC Batwoman series reveals a detailed look at famous villainous Black Mask in costume.

New images from season 2 of Batwoman reveal the costume design of the villain, Black Mask. The DC series follows the exploits of the Crimson Knight as she defends crime addicted Gotham City. Batwoman had issues at the gate because it wasn’t as well received as the CW’s other DC series. Much criticism has been leveled at Ruby Rose, alter ego Kate Kane, who plays the titular vigilante. After an injury on set forced her to move away after Season 1, the character of Kane disappeared from the series.Wallis Day was cast to replace Rose as Kane, and her physical appearance will be explained by surgical intervention. However, Day won’t be playing Batwoman, as season 2 now follows Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder, who takes over after Kane’s disappearance. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Peter Outerbridge as DC villain Black Mask also joins the series in Season 2. Roman Sionis is a socially conscious CEO who secretly works against his expressed goals as his villainous alter ego. Black Mask appeared in Birds of prey played by Ewan McGregor, however Batwoman will present a new interpretation of the character. Showrunner Caroline Dries has hinted that Black Mask will be Season 2’s main villain, and he’s finally coming to the small screen. Related: Why Ruby Rose’s Redesign Doesn’t Mean Kate Kane Will Be Batwoman Again Comicbook.comreports that new images released by The CW reveal a first look at Season 2 Episode 9 “Rule # 1” and include a detailed look at Black Mask. In truth, it would be hard to go wrong. Fans can rest assured that he is masked and the mask is black. In a striped brown suit with a protruding skeletal grimace and a black-gloved hand over his mouth indicating silence, Black Mask appears as sinister as ever. “Rule # 1” will air on The CW on March 28. Check out the photo of Black Mask below: While Black Mask took his time joining in on the action, his henchmen have already made their mark. Sometimes an independent gang of thugs, but more often Black Mask’s own group, The False Face Society is one of the most notorious criminal organizations in the Batman sequel. Wilder has met members of the gang before in Season 2, though their goals are still shrouded in mystery. The arrival of Black Mask should finally reveal what they’re up to. Batwoman seems to have finally found his footing. After a rocky start and an unprecedented rework of the lead actresses, Season 2 is heading in the right direction. Leslie’s performance is viewed more positively and the storylines inspired by the change of tracks, seeing Wilder accept his new role, have been particularly interesting. As Wilder dons a mask, an entire gang of masked villains quickly becomes his biggest challenge. It’s up to Batwoman to find out what separates her from her counterpart in a black mask. More: Batwoman’s Kryptonite Story Creates An Arrowverse Plot Hole Source: Comicbook.com Superman & Lois sets up a post-crisis Alexander Luthor twist

