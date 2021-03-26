Disney Moves “Black Widow” To Double Its Streaming | Entertainment

NEW YORK (AP) The Walt Disney Co. revised its upcoming movie release plans on Tuesday, postponing some of its biggest movies and moving Marvel’s “Black Widow”, among other titles, to Disney + at the same time they were released. arrive in theaters.
“Black Widow,” which was set to debut in May 2020, was set to kick off the summer movie season on May 7. It will premiere on July 9. And it will do so simultaneously on the company’s streaming platform for $ 30 early access. fresh.
For cinemas, which are starting to reopen after sanctioning months of closure due to the pandemic, the announcement has dealt a blow to hopes of an imminent recovery. While bigger and bigger movies have turned to streaming and premium on demand in recent months, Marvel movies are Hollywood’s most bankable juggernauts.
Disney will instead kick off its summer with “Cruella” on its previously scheduled date of May 28. The “101 Dalmatians” spin-off starring Emma Stone will also premiere in both theaters and on Disney + for $ 30, the same hybrid approach the studio took with the recent release of “Raya and the Last Dragon.”
Disney did not announce viewing data for “Raya and the Last Dragon” but on Tuesday called its performance “successful.”
“Today’s announcement reflects our focus on providing choice for consumers and responding to changing audience preferences,” said Kareem Daniel, Chief Distribution Officer of Disney. “By leveraging a flexible distribution strategy in a dynamic market that is beginning to recover from the global pandemic, we will continue to use the best options to bring The Walt Disney Company’s unparalleled storytelling to fans and families around the world. . “
The Pixar movie “Luca” will bypass movie theaters entirely. On June 18, it will debut exclusively on Disney +. In December, when announcing an ambitious lineup of streaming programs, the company suggested that Disney + would regularly host Pixar, among other brands.
Over the next few years, Disney plans to create directly on Disney + not only an armada of “Star Wars” and Marvel series, but 15 live-action, Pixar and animated series, and 15 live-action Pixar movies. and animated.
The studio has also postponed the releases of “Free Guy” (May 21 to August 13); “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (July 9 to August 3); “Deep Water” (from August 13 to January 2022); “The King’s Man” (August 20 to December 22); and “Death on the Nile” (September 17 to February 2022).
About half of North America’s theaters are currently open, but many more will be in the coming weeks. New York and Los Angeles, the two largest markets, recently authorized the opening of reduced capacity theaters. On Tuesday, Cineworld Group, owner of the country’s second-largest chain, Regal Cinemas, announced that its theaters would reopen in early April.
Some studios have started to edit, not postpone, their biggest films. Paramount Pictures has moved “A Quiet Place Part II” from September to May 28.
Warner Bros. previously laid out a 2021 release plan that, like Disney will do with “Black Widow,” gives viewers the choice of paying for a movie at home or on the big screen. Warner’s 2021 Slate set debuts simultaneously on its streaming platform, HBO Max, and in theaters.
