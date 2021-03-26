Are Bollywood Women Finally Getting Their Due On OTT Platforms? – News

Women telling women’s stories on a global platform is not a privilege that female artists have long enjoyed. With the advent of OTT platforms, Bollywood’s obsession with heavy green-lit blockbusters by production houses solely based on the main star’s machismo that could automatically catapult said film into the “ 100 crore club. luckily took a back seat. And those who have managed to shine are female artists – whether filmmakers, producers, artists, creators – who find a perch to experiment, to give unbridled freedom to their creativity and soar in an environment where the content is really king or queen. , which may be more appropriate in this context.

We talk to a few selected artists – actor, comedian, director – to find out how they perceive this new-found freedom and, most importantly, what advice they have for other female artists who hope to create space for themselves in the film industry. entertainment in India.

Neena Gupta: ‘Women should be financially independent’

She took to social media to apply for work at an age when women were seen as too old to resume their careers, especially in the glamor industry. For a woman who ‘found love’ at 50, nothing stood in the way of Neena Gupta as her second coming to Bollywood has certainly called for callbacks with movies like Badhaai ho and Shubh Mangal Zyada Savadhan. But it was Netflix’s reality drama Masaba masaba in 2020, who really redeemed the true spirit of this unorthodox woman – who proved under this gentle demeanor, was a strong woman, who is truly the one who embodies the ‘nari-shakti’.

Tips for women: “My message for women is to be financially independent. It makes all the difference in life. Being financially independent doesn’t mean you despise a man or compromise in a relationship – even if you’re independent, you have to. But being financially independent will give you a lot of strength to deal with your problems in a relationship.

On his equation with Masaba: You have to be honest in your relationship – when young girls are teenagers, they obviously hide things, they have boyfriends, they go out – you have to hide, but there is a limit. Mothers should also be very candid with their daughters. I didn’t have the same relationship with my mother because we have a big generation gap. But with Masaba, I have less generation gap.

I couldn’t talk to my mother as freely as possible in Masaba and vice versa. Every relationship including mother and daughter will survive and be healthy if you are honest with each other. You must be available to each other,

If you have a problem, you need to speak up and find a (solution) halfway. I used to not sleep when my daughter went out and came home late. At the beginning, I put a time limit but sometimes it doesn’t work but that doesn’t mean that I stop it and that I don’t let it go out. She must grow up, she must learn her own lessons, from life, but above all a mother must make her daughter feel that she is always there whatever the latter does. So that she can always come back to her …

Bhavana Pandey: ‘My advice to Ananya would be to stay grounded’

When The fabulous life of Bollywood brides First launched on Netflix, the unabashedly glamorous quartet – Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam and Maheep Kapoor – naturally attracted eyeballs. With no apologies for their brilliant lifestyles, the four friends took on detractors – one over the knee and one heeled at the same time. The series offered a look at each other’s fabulous minds and brought out the bond between friends that has remained steadfast in a seemingly shallow industry where relationships are formed and broken after every movie release. Out of the four, Bhavana Pandey stood out: She wasn’t just an atypical female star, she was also an atypical star-mom to rising superstar Ananya Pandey.

How liberating was it to tell his own story on his own terms with Fabulous lives… I was very scared to do the show at first because I didn’t know how it was going to be taken. The beauty of the show was that I wasn’t given any lines, that I wasn’t told to behave or act a certain way – I was just told to be myself. It was the most liberating part of the show.

Tips for Ananya: Chunky and I are extremely proud of Ananya. She works very hard and she tries to improve herself every day in her profession. My advice for her would be: stay grounded, take all the love, don’t get bogged down in all the negativity, work hard and reach the top like you always wanted to be in math, English, psychology – everything. what you have done for a living. Stick to yourself – don’t let anyone tell you, you can’t. Go ahead, give your best, be humble. I am sure that all around you will support you until you get there.

Kalki: Don’t wait for the world to catch up with you

In the Tamil anthology Paava Kadhaiga, Kalki plays Penelope, a mysterious character who turns out not to be who you initially perceive her to be. But the role wasn’t far off for an actor known for pushing the boundaries when it comes to movies with a slew of tariffs – either Dev. re or Margarita with a straw or The girl with the yellow boots. With her unconventional looks, this French actress has proven over the years that nothing can stand in the way of pure talent.

Kalki’s advice to actors: “As an actor I would say to him – be enterprising, we live in a time where we can put our work out there, we don’t have to wait for that one thing to happen. So create, produce, write, put your stuff in place, don’t wait for the world to catch up with you. What has really worked for us (during the pandemic) is the internet – the fact that we can tap into cinema from all over the world has given us a competition that we can no longer ignore. This is what opened up cinema to the top, we always had one or two art houses or interesting films that appeared but it was not as widespread as it is today because of the internet.

Mallika Dua: Why it’s important to show imperfect women onscreen

While she made a lasting impression in Indoo Ki Jawani As the driving friend of the heroine, whose blatant disregard for societal norms and openness to her own sexuality came as a breath of fresh air for viewers, Mallika Dua was not without detractors. “In Indoo ki Jawani I wasn’t a comedian, I was playing a role, a character, I was playing Sonal who believes the things she says. Nowhere does it say that an actor would only play roles acceptable to everyone. It’s a bigger challenge to play a character that you’re not. For me as an actor, it’s a lot of fun playing these roles and saying it with conviction. Anyone who follows me knows that I don’t preach …

I was so drawn to this movie (Indoo Ki Jawani) because we were showing women the way we don’t traditionally show them, by talking about their sexuality or what to do with their sexuality or when to do what… – that was a category reserved for men. There is a lot of brotherhood that we see in the movies. We don’t see brotherhood – it’s so funny, so awkward, and so flawed. I firmly believe that in order to standardize content featuring women, led by women, it is important to show them flaws as well. If we only show them as sex symbols or as symbols of purity or perfection, the stereotypes will deepen further; it’s not going anywhere. If we show them as human beings, we are more likely to move forward.

So what does Mallika represent, the brand today? “What I firmly defend is not labels. When people mistakenly call me stand-up comedian, comedian or digital sensation or writer-actor – I find these labels because then you have to live up to those labels. But you don’t have to live up to these labels, we have to live with ourselves and we are constantly changing, we are humans. The best thing about us is that we can change, we can adapt and the best thing about digital media is exactly that. So if you ask me what my brand stands for today, it’s “no labels”. Very honestly. And don’t take shit.