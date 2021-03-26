Grey’s Anatomy’s Favorite ChylerLeighto Return

Another Grey’s Anatomy the favorite returns.

Fan favorite Chyler Leigh will return in the ABC medical drama. Leigh, who played Lexie Gray for seasons three through eight, will appear in the April 1 episode. The news was revealed Thursday in a promo for next week’s episode. (Watch the promo below.)

Lexie de Leigh was the younger half-sister of Meredith Gray from EllenPompeo. She arrived as one of the new season three intern bundles and was left out of the series in the season eight finale, the first victim of the deadly plane crash but not before eventually.bringing togetherwith his “person” Mark (Eric Dane).

Lexie de Leigh becomes the last elder Grey’s Anatomy actor to return from the dead and appear alongside Meredith on the show’s somewhat magical beach. The beach is a bit ‘in between’ for Meredith as she stays on a vent while battling COVID-19. Leigh joins former original stars TR Knight (George) and Patrick Dempsey (Derek) as cast members who have returned to reprise their once-killed characters this season on Grey’s.

“We have carefully designed this beach so that whatever your belief system, this beach fits into it,” Vernoff said. Hollywood journalist earlier this month. “For me, it’s a real place that exists in between; it’s an intermediate place where Meredith can hang out and the dead she loves can visit her. This is where it all began. But not everyone believes in a life beyond this body. “

The beach is not, however, reserved for living characters; Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Richard (James Pickens Jr.) have also spent time on the sand this season.

“These scenes are carefully designed so that every time someone appears on this beach, they are also found on Meredith’s site. [hospital] and / or whatever information Meredith would need to imagine them on this beach happened in Meredith’s bedroom or within earshot, “Vernoff said.” When you saw Bailey and Richard join Meredith and George on this beach, they were in her hospital room with her talking. The idea is that if you don’t believe in this magical place, you can imagine Meredith creating this space in her own imagination based on the information she has in this hospital room that she hears. “

The late Dr. Andrew DeLuca of Giacomo Gianniotti recently joined Mer on the Beach. “DeLuca joins her on this beach but you see her hear that something has happened to DeLuca; she hears something or there is a way to imagine that she heard something off camera so that she knows that DeLuca is injured, ”said Vernoff. “When DeLuca is there on the beach with her then, in my magical reality, he’s between life and death hanging out with Meredith in between.” But in someone who has a different reality of the belief system, they may believe that Meredith is dreaming it. “

The returns of Knight, Dempsey and Leigh are all part of a larger storyline in whichGrey’sshines a light on first responders during the pandemic and puts COVID-19 at the top of its call sheet. Pompeo and Vernoff said Season 17 is dedicated to frontline healthcare workers. “We hope our show will inspire you to wear your masks to protect [front-line health care workers] and each other, ”the showrunner said in a statement Nov. 12 after Dempsey’s return was revealed.

Vernoff, who also serves as showrunner onGrey’sspin offStation 19,initially hesitated at the idea of ​​writing the pandemic inGrey’s Anatomy. Instead, the producers chose to tell a powerful story that reaches a huge audience. Pompeo is the face ofGrey’s,which has a global audience and is licensed in over 250 territories around the world. “We saw an opportunity to dramatize and illuminate [health care workers’] plight through the incredibly beloved and well-known character of Meredith Gray, ”said VernoffTHRof the decision to give Meredith COVID. “Doctors and nurses fight for us and fall in love with us.lessall we can do is wear a mask, socialize and stay home as much as possible. Meredith has a real fight ahead of her. And she has this beach. Darkness and light. It’s a powerful season. Stay tuned.”

Grey’s is currently in its 17th season. Discussions for a potential 18th season are ongoing, with the first hurdle being a new deal for Vernoff having been made. Meanwhile, Disney continues to negotiate a new deal with star Pompeo. Sources say THR that a renewal for the medical drama produced by Shondaland is imminent as Pompeo and Disney continue to set financial terms that will continue to make the highest-paid actress on her television in a prime-time drama series.

Leigh, meanwhile, continues to be a series regular on The CW’s. Super Girl. DC’s Vancouver drama films, which likely meant the actress had to self-quarantine to film Grey’s. Super girl returns Tuesday for its final season on The CW.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays on ABC.