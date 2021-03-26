Why comparing the Snyder fit to Falcon & Winter Soldier is a mistake

With Justice League by Zack Snyder and the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier coming out on the same weekend, comparisons were inevitable, but those comparisons are bogus. After years of sustained and often confrontational bombing by Snyder fans, Warner Bros. eventually gave in and lit the legendary “Snyder Cut”, which in the end was not an existing cut at all, but an entirely new production that had to be assembled and completed to the tune of $ 70 million. Snyder split from Warner Bros during filming Justice League after the tragic death of her daughter; WB brought in Joss Whedon to finish it, but demanded so many changes and repeats that the resulting theatrical cut was a historically bad mess. The better but still semi-unfinished version of Zack Snyder has finally hit HBO Max.

Simultaneously, the first episode of Marvel’s latest Disney + series came out along with the premiere of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The series is expected to follow the exploits of two Marvel characters who have so far played supporting and largely unexplored roles in Sam Wilson, aka Falcon and Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier. It’s a radical departure from the weirdness of Marvel’s first series, WandaVision, with Falcon and Winter Soldier which seeks to be an equally deep character study, but still fits into the more traditional Marvel avenues initially opened by Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Naturally, once the two were published, comparisons were made between the two in terms of ‘success’, with viewership figures being released on social media as definitive proof that one had succeeded on the ‘other; Justice Leaguewould have generated 1.8 million viewers while Falcon and Winter SoldierThe premiere of this film generated 1.7 million viewers according to analysis company Samba TV. However, comparing the Snyder Cut and the Falcon and Winter Soldier premiere is inaccurate, failing to provide context while not giving the full picture. This is due to a number of reasons, but it really boils down to the fact that apart from both of them being comic book properties, they couldn’t be less similar when it comes to the context around them. Here is why pitting one against the other is a false equivalence.

Online buzz is not necessarily a reliable indicator of success

One of the arguments put forward to argue that the HBO Max movie is a bigger hit than the Disney + premiere episode was that the Snyder Cut had more buzz online. But while the buzz can be measured – and there are data analytics companies that do it well enough – when the vast majority of fans talk about “buzz,” they’re referring to what they see on their own timelines. social media and hear among their own. circles.

But the very nature of the echo chamber effect of social media and algorithms evolving to show people more content of the type they’re engaging with and hiding the rest, which someone sees online on their phones. social media is not necessarily an accurate picture of how the majority of films the public or the general public feels about something. Social media is not and never was intended to give its users a precise and unbiased view of the world, but a world suited to each individual. It’s not only reasonable to assume that someone who was a supporter of the #ReleasetheSnyderCut movement would see huge numbers of like-minded people; this is how social media is designed to work. Same thing with Marvel fans; they’re likely to see a lot of buzz for the start of Sam and Bucky’s adventures that Zack Snyder fans don’t with their social media feeds being so overwhelmingly geared toward pushing DC content to the top. So a trending hashtag does not equate to real world box office dollars or a conversion to streaming audience numbers, because real world box office dollars and streaming numbers are exactly dependent on what hashtags don’t: the general public.

The most reliable indicator of a movie or TV show’s success is how the general public outside of the most loyal fan base feels about something. Do they even know that this specific movie or TV series will be released? If so, are they planning to watch it? And are they interested enough in a specific version to sign up and pay for a new streaming platform? If the answer to at least two, if not all three of the questions is yes, then it’s a fair guess that this new release has gone beyond its usual audience and grabbed viewers who otherwise wouldn’t watch. A movie’s marketing blitz can put it on the general public’s radar; a TV series has more time to find viewers who were unaware of the initial premiere. There are pros and cons for each.

Receiving movies and TV shows is completely different

Even though things have changed dramatically during the COVID-19 era, the reality is that movies earn an average of 25% of their domestic box office (or in this case, the majority of viewers on their streaming platform). ) the first weekend, and big-budget tentpoles like comic book movies can do even more. Black Panther, for example, achieved nearly 29% of its total domestic box office in its first weekend. With so many studios competing to release their blockbusters and the majority of them always being crowded in the summer blockbuster season and during the holidays, studio tents really only have one weekend, maybe two. to the maximum, in which they are not contested and have no competition. This is why the marketing campaigns for studio releases turn into a total blitz in the last two weeks leading up to the release. With so much driving the first weekend, everything is loaded up front. While the versions of the streaming platform in theory offer the public the ability to watch the new releases at their leisure, that first weekend mindset still exists.

TV shows, on the other hand, often take a long time to ramp up and find an audience, even for series with proven brands like Marvel. Take for example, WandaVision, which ended up being one of the most popular shows of the year. Still, it took him about a month to reach his goal. Parrot Analytics (via Forbes), a company that measures audience attention by combining social media data, fan ratings, and hack data to determine audience demand, WandaVision rebounded between its # 7 and # 35 spots, with its popularity and audience not experiencing a big surge until Episode 3 and not reaching # 1 worldwide with Parrot Analytics and on show listings in most watched streaming until episode 5, more than a month after release.

With movies loaded ahead on the first weekend and episodic TV series, it’s not accurate to compare an episode of a TV series to a movie release. Even if Justice League had doubled or tripled the figures of Falcon and Winter Soldierthe premiere of, it’s quite likely that by the end of the first season, the Marvel series will have had more viewers overall. But even those early weekend numbers aren’t as reliable as you might think.

Streaming viewer counts notoriously unreliable

It’s notoriously difficult to get clear audience figures from streaming platforms, which measure the success of their movies and TV shows by private internal metrics and present it in a vagueness that sounds good but doesn’t. ultimately makes no sense. For example, Disney + said The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was its most-watched premiere on the platform, but provided absolutely no numbers to put that statement into context. While Samba TV has confirmed this statement, the exact figures have not been released. Meanwhile, HBO Max didn’t even report on Zack Snyder Justice Leagueperformance at all.

The most accurate metric is the one mentioned above from Samba TV’s Justice League1.8 million and Falcon and Winter SoldierIt’s 1.7 million because it directly measures data from smart TVs. Taking these numbers at face value, Judge Leaguedid indeed outclasses Steve Rogers’ best friends. However, even these numbers are misleading because Samba TV considers it a sight if someone watches at least five minutes of a movie or episode, not all of it. After the announcement of the first figures, Samba TV delved into the data and a more precise picture emerged: of the 1.8 million people who “watched” the new cut of Justice League, only a third watched the entire 4-hour film, or about 600,000 people. With Falcon and Winter SoldierWith the series premiere being less than 50 minutes in total, it can be guessed that the majority of its 1.7 million viewers watched the entire episode. According to this metric, less than half of people who watched the entire premiere of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier looked Justice League by Zack Snyder in its entirety. It should be noted that Disney + has an audience of nearly 95 million subscribers to the nearly 40 million HBO Max subscribers, which gives the Marvel series twice the potential eyeballs of the HBO Max movie; from an angle, it gives something that debuts on Disney + a distinct edge. On the flip side, considering getting people to sign up for HBO Max was the end goal of the Snyder Cut from the start, it’s also fair that HBO Max’s growth versus Disney + has been a lot. slower in the same amount of time since their respective launches.

In the end, the public will probably never really know how many people watched. Justice League by Zack Snyder opening weekend, and certainly not how many people signed up to HBO Max for it, which was Warner Bros. ‘real goal to enlighten him in the first place. Conversely, until Disney + releases exact numbers instead of general statements, it’s impossible to really know the success of a series like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.Finding hard numbers for one or the other requires tinkering and comparing data from third parties like Samba TV. In the end, it just doesn’t make sense to compare the two area number terms because they are two very different pieces of content and the criteria for measuring success are different for each business.

