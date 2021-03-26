



Billy Crudup and Craig muMs Grant at the Labyrinth Theater Companys Celebrity Gala in November 2015 Picture: Andrew Toth / Getty Images for LAByrinth Theater Company (Getty Images) The poet and actor Craig muMs Grant is dead at the age of 52. Grant, who starred in HBO Oz and more recently in the Drama Starz Hightown, died of natural causes, according to representatives from the Ellis Talent Group. Born and raised in the Borough of the Bronx in New York City, Grant attended Mount St. Michael Academy High School. It became popular as muMs da Schemer, a stage name he used during his slam-poetry days. He appeared in the documentary SlamNation, who followed the 1996 Nuyorican Poetry Slam team he was a part of. He was a member of the town’s LAByrinth Company, an ethnically diverse off-Broadway nonprofit. Actors’ film credits include Soderberghs Side effects,Oscar winnerBirdman, and the Safdie brothers crime thriller Good time, among others. He has an uncredited role in Spike Lees BlacKkKlansman. However, that was his performance sure HBO Oz that Grant really broke 2003. He played Arnold Poet Jackson, a prisoner who performed poetry and offered commentary while behind bars. Grants’ role has grown steadily throughout the series and he becomes one of the few fictional inmates to survive the entire series. After Oz, he appeared in notable television shows such as Chapels Show, The Sopranos, Boston Legal, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and wonders Luke cage. He has had recurring roles in more recent ventures like the Web Series Horace and Pete, Netflix Comedy She must have it, and the crime drima produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Hightown. Grant was also a prolific stage actor and performed his solo show A miller facilitator, based on his personal memories and involving slam-poetry and hip-hop, for the LAByrinth Company in 2014. He also played a role in LAByrinth CompaniesInsurgents on the rage among the free, courageous and disenfranchised. In 2007 he was part of the play A view of 151st street, andin 2015, his play Paradox of the urban circle was part of the Poetic Theater Productions Poetic License Festival. The room, which and it was a young couple living in Harlem. was played at the Wild Project G / O Media can get a commission We are heartbroken at the loss of one of the most genuine, caring and loving souls we have ever had the pleasure of representing, his agency said in a statement. Craig was more than our client, he was our dear friend. We all just lost a phenomenal man. At the time of his death, Grant was filming a recurring role on Hightown in Wilmington, North Carolina. He was going to travel to Atlanta on Monday, March 29 to complete a recurring arc on the BET streaming series. All the queen’s men, according to Hollywood journalistGrant and recently finished filming the Steven Soderbergh thriller No sudden movement alongside Jon Hamm, Don Cheadle and Benicio del Toro.

