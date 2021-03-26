Sacramento filmmaker Nick Leisure on portraying Asian Americans in Hollywood





“A Clear Shot” is just one of the projects of director Nick Leisure. He wrote, produced and directed this film based on the real-life hostage situation that unfolded in his hometown of Sacramento almost 30 years ago. He was there that day watching from the parking lot of The Good Guys! electronic store where 41 people were held hostage inside for nearly nine hours by four masked gunmen. “This is one of the things that I think was part of my history and that I have been able to see and it is still the biggest hostage-taking in the history of the United States”, a- he declared. Leisure, who is of Asian American descent, grew up in South Sacramento living with his Chinese mother and grandmother. One of his childhood memories is still painful. “My grandmother has been attacked several times,” he said. “It wasn’t so Asian. But I remember she was attacked and robbed in downtown Sacramento on her way back from the grocery store and stuff like that. So I understand that feeling.” Now, decades later, Leisure is trying to make a difference as an Asian-born filmmaker by not contributing to the perpetuation of Asian stereotypes and the hyper-sexualization of Asian women. “When I throw films of Asian Americans into my films, I don’t see them as the liquor store owner or the martial arts guy,” he said. Leisure also wants to ensure that Asian Americans are no longer under-represented on screen and in Hollywood. “For me as an Asian American filmmaker too, I do a lot of things now, especially what’s going on with the media and all the COVID stuff, these attacks that happened to people and stuff like that.” , did he declare. . He said he’s now working on a script that will have around 85% Asian cast. This story was produced as part of KCRA 3’s Special Report “Community Project: Hate, Healing and Hope”. Watch the full report here.

