OC Fair to welcome guests in person this summer, expecting 45,000 people a day







About 45,000 people a day could make it to the Orange County Fair in person this summer, as positivity rates decline and more people get vaccinated amid a coronavirus pandemic that has forced the annual food and rides showcase went virtual last year. The announcement came on the same day that Gov. Gavin Newsom expanded vaccine eligibility for more Orange County residents – with nearly everyone qualifying for the vaccine next month, according to new guidelines. Although he warned at a press conference Thursday in Santa Ana that neither the county nor the state is yet clear: When you say, take off your mask, get back to normal, that’s when the virus takes control, Newsom told reporters. The in-person show, with capacity restrictions in place, will likely see 45,000 spectators attending the Costa Mesa fairgrounds each day, according to OC Fair spokesperson Terry Moore. This is what we are currently reviewing, Moore said, adding that officials are hoping the capacity limit could be extended to accommodate more people each day as officials move closer to opening day. Its opening is tentatively scheduled for July 16 and until August 15. Alternative dates are being considered and if conditions warrant we could organize a drive-through experience, Moore said after the fair’s governor-appointed board reflected on their reopening strategies in person at a meeting Thursday morning. Due to the ongoing health risks, masks will be required, increased disinfection measures will be implemented, attendance will be limited, and reservations will need to be made online this year for people to attend. But if the viral situation worsens, Moore and Fair Board directors have said the date of the fairs and in-person status may change as well. Another date could be a fair race from August 25 to September 19. But that’s provisional, of course, Moore said in a text message Thursday. Things that still need to be worked out include official plans for live entertainment during the fair: Just figuring out the logistics of entertainment is something that needs to be understood (the concerts), it’s still in the process of figuring out what the capacity might be and whether to put certain shows up for sale, said Moore in a phone interview Thursday. Like most of the state’s top-to-bottom fairs, the Orange County Fair and Event Center has experienced financial challenges due to the restricted fair events over the past year. But not to the extent of small fairs, as Orange Countys is one of the largest and most profitable in the state. The agency relies on tens of millions of cash reserves. Reopening the fair in person this year could generate net proceeds of $ 10 million, Moore said. Brandon Pho is a reporter for Voice of OC and a member of the body of Report for America, an initiative of GroundTruth. Contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @photherecord. RELATED CONTENT

