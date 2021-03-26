Where was “Mission Majnu” filmed? Details on Rashmika Mandanna’s first Bollywood film

Majnu Mission is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The film features the new couple Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The actors had recently shared previews of the sets of Majnu Mission as the film began its production work. As the movie is all the rage on social media, many people are curious about the Majnu Mission filming location and I wondered where was Majnu Mission filmed. Here is an overview of the details on Majnu Mission location.

Where was Majnu Mission filmed?

According to a report by knocksense.com, Majnu Mission filming locations will be in Lucknow and Mumbai. Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna had recently announced they had started filmingMajnu Mission. The film will mark popular South Indian actor Rashmika Mandannas’ debut in the Hindi film industry. Majnu Mission The cast also includes Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra in key roles. The film will be the story of an Indian mission in Pakistan. The report added that the filming of Majnu Mission should also be done in the Jahangirabad palace of Hazratganj, La Martinière, Malihabad and also on the roads of the city of Lucknow.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, the film industry is slowly recovering. According to the report, the film’s shooting schedule will span 45 days. There have been several exciting announcements about the films to be shot in Lucknow. Many popular Hindi films have been shot in Lucknow such as Gulaabo Sitabo, A Suitable Boy, Rangbaaz, Umrao Jaan, Raid, Jolly LLB 2 among others. One of the main actors Sidharth Malhotra had also filmed his Jabariya jodi with Parineetii Chopra in Lucknow.

Majnu Mission

The film is set to be a spy thriller. It is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arora and Sumit Batheja. The plot of the film is based on an ambitious covert operation by India and draws inspiration from actual events of the 1970s, the report added. The film is expected to hit screens later this year. Rashmika Mandanna previously shared a short video from her first day of filming. Here’s a look at Rashmika Mandannas’ Instagram post on Majnu Mission

Image Credits: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram