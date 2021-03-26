Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 kicks off director John Waters





John Waters will appear in a guest role on Amazon Prime’s The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. Details on her character have yet to be revealed.

The wonderful Mrs. MaiselJohn Waters hascast for season 4. The Amazon Prime original series has become a huge hit for the streaming platform. The series comes fromGilmore girlsandBunheadscreator Amy Sherman-Palladino and first aired in 2017. Since then, the series has won 20 Emmy Awards and 3 Golden Globes. Variety has confirmed that Waters will be appearing as a guest star onThe wonderful Mrs. Maisel season 4. Details on the character he will play have not been disclosed. However, it is likely that he will be filming for the role soon if he hasn’t already since production for Season 4 is currently underway in New York City. Filming began in January 2021 after production was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and has reportedly been in full swing since. Related: Every Gilmore Girls Actor In The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel As Waters appears on camera forThe wonderful Mrs. Maiseland did its fair share of cameos,Waters is better known as a writer and director. His best-known works includeFixative, Cry-Baby,andPink flamingos.The wonderful Mrs. Maiselis known to pleasantly surprise fans by throwing some of their favorite stars for little pieces every season. Some of these stars include Sterling K. Brown, Jane Lynch, Zachary Levi, Emily Bergl, and Jason Alexander. Now Waters will join these ranks. The series synopsis reads as follows: In 1958 in New York City, Midge Maisel’s life was on track – husband, kids, and stylish Yom Kippur dinners in their Upper West Side apartment. But at the beginning ofThe wonderful Mrs. MaiselHer life takes a surprising turn and she must quickly decide what she’s good at – and going from housewife to standing comic is a wild choice for everyone but her. Next: What To Expect From The Marvelous Ms. Maisel Season 4 Source: Variety Avatar: Azula Is Secretly In Legend Of Korra Theory Explained

