Demi Lovato: My engagement gave me a false sense of security | Entertainment





Demi Lovato felt a false sense of security during her engagement to Max Ehrich. Hitmaker Anyone got engaged to Max in July last year after just four months of dating, and the couple broke up two months later. And Demi has now said that while she cared deeply for Max, she only got engaged so she could prove to the world that she was okay after her near-fatal overdose of 2018. She said: “I was really wrong, because it was the sure and expected thing. Obviously I cared deeply for the person, but there was something inside of me that looked like: ‘I have to prove to the world that I agree.’ Now that I’m not engaged or married and I’m fine, I’m like, “Wow. Isn’t that so much more stimulating? “It’s not that false sense of security.” Demi, 28, said her engagement ring made things really real, but that she felt so much better once she took it off. She added to Entertainment Weekly magazine, “The second it was off, I was like, ‘You know what? I’m fine. I don’t need this. I just don’t need an object on my finger to make me feel like I have my shit together. It sounds like stability, but that doesn’t mean it is. “ Meanwhile, the Its OK Not To Be OK singer recently said she was “shocked” by Max’s reaction to their split, which saw him lash out on social media after claiming Demi didn’t hadn’t told him about his intention to leave, and had instead left him to find out online. She said, “I mean, I was as shocked as the rest of the world by some of the things that were said and done.” Demi – who has struggled with drug addiction and an eating disorder – admits she was upset by the split and has “hung on” since she and Max went their separate ways. In a candid video, she shared, “I’m really sad that things turned out the way they did. “The good news is, I haven’t taken any hard drugs or anything like that. I’m still addicted. It’s just shit.” The ‘Camp Rock’ star later explained how she would struggle to have another relationship after her experiences with Max. Demi said: “The video I made earlier was not an accurate representation of what I was going through. So I thought the whole time I didn’t miss him. I’m just missing the person. who I started quarantining with. And I just don’t know how to give my heart to someone after that. “

