Rajkummar Rao on his Bollywood trip: ‘I never thought of giving up and doing something else’

Looking back on his ten-year career, Shahid and Stree star Rajkummar Rao says his trip to Bollywood has been surreal and fulfilling, but not without its fair share of challenges. The actor said his late mother’s faith in him made it possible even on days when he had nothing when he moved to Mumbai from Gurgaon to pursue his childhood dream.

Rao started his career with Dibakar Banerjee’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha 10 years ago and quickly gained acclaim for his performances in films like Kai Po Che !, Aligarh and Newton.

In an interview with PTI, the award-winning national actor spoke about a decade of success in the film industry. “The first two years that I was looking for work, it was extremely difficult. There were days when there was no money to buy food. But my mom gave me that confidence and she had that unwavering confidence in me. I would call home and they would send me money so I could have food on my table, ”the actor told PTI.

Rajkummar Rao and Kainaz Motivala in Ragini MMS.

Rao, 36, a graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), said it wasn’t until after the Banerjee wallpaper drama in 2010 that things started to move forward for him. But even when he struggled, the thought of putting his acting ambitions on hold didn’t cross Rao’s mind.

“I never thought of giving up, going back and doing something else. I never came with a plan-B. This is what I wanted to do since I was a child. Things started to move after “LSD” and it’s been a good trip since. When I look back, it’s surreal. I didn’t expect that to happen, do all of these wonderful movies and roles. I didn’t come to this city looking for fame or money. I’m in the movies because I really like it, ”he added.

It wasn’t that when his streak of success began, there weren’t any setbacks. After consecutive successes, from the 2017 comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi, from the National Award winning black comedy drama Newton to the 2018 horror comedy Stree, Rao saw a setback with his big release Diwali 2019 Made in China.

Rao said that despite the film’s failure, he was proud of the project because he only saw the failures as temporary. “I am proud of the film. There are also those movies that I think I could have avoided, but it’s okay. What I realized is that you cannot be weak. The key is to get up and move on.

Next, Rao will be seen in director Harshvardhan Kulkarni’s Badhaai Do, starring Bhumi Pednekar. Supported by Junglee Pictures, the film is a sequel to the hit Badhaai Ho! The actor, who plays a cop in the film, said the film was not “exactly a sequel”.

Badhaai Do continues the spirit of the first film which tells the story of a middle-aged couple facing an unexpected pregnancy and aims to deliver a timely message in an engaging manner.

“It’s a different world with new characters but our producers are the same. I am extremely happy with the way he trained. Harshwardhan is a director to watch. Bhumi and I had a gala moment making the film with him. The public will see me in a new light with this one. What we try to say with the film is important, but we say it in an entertaining way. It’s the kind of movie that you would laugh while watching but also bring home something, ”he added.